Colorado State

No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves based on the damage to their bodies.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Has the Deepest Hot Springs in the World, and Other Fun Colorado Facts

Another day, another round of odd facts about the Centennial State!. Colorado is a wonderous place, full of outdoor adventure and without a shortage of beautiful things to see. Heck, I've seen a lot more beautiful scenery from my back yard since I've moved out here than I have in any other state I've ever been to. I will admit that a not-insignificant amount of that time was spent in Florida, which is flat and dull to look at unless you're on the beach (even then...it's just water). Still, I think the Colorado scenery is impressive. That's why I like it here.
COLORADO STATE
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction Colorado’s Top 10 Snowiest Thanksgiving Holidays

November in Grand Junction is usually not a big month for snow. We average around two days of snowfall for the month and usually pick up about 2 inches for the 30-day period. Sometimes, mother nature has different plans. Below, we are looking at the top 10 snowiest Thanksgiving holidays on record in Grand Junction. See which years it snowed, and how much snow was on the ground while we huddled inside around our turkey.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
How Much Does Retail Therapy Really Cost in Colorado?

Sometimes a little retail therapy in Colorado can make you feel refreshed and ready to take on the world, but obviously, it comes at a cost. Oftentimes it can be a lot easier to shop for others than yourself because you tend to justify the act as a good deed. Other times it's easier to shop for yourself because you already know exactly what you like and what you want.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
COLORADO STATE
Check Out 25 Restaurants That Opened in Colorado This Year

Colorado isn't just known for mountains and marijuana — the Centennial State is famous for its food too. Our state has long boasted a plethora of local cuisine, from home-grown green chile restaurants to mountain crust pizzerias to award-winning breweries. Colorado residents aren't the only ones who enjoy our...
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

