Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ward pizza shop reopens and rebounds following owners being blindsided by lease dispute
A pizza shop in Ward is back open after having to close doors suddenly due to a dispute on their lease.
mdmh-conway.com
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
Little Rock, Arkansas – On May 20, the Riverdale Shopping Center was repurchased. The shopping center is undergoing redevelopment at the moment. T.J. and J. are the two purchasing partners. The owners of Eat My Catfish and Lefler Capital are Travis Hester and Lefler. With more than $500K invested...
Riverdale Shopping Center undergoing renovations
Riverdale Shopping Center was rebought on May 20th. The shopping center is currently under construction for renovations.
aymag.com
Little Rock Zoo Employee Spotlight: Dustin Bean
The days are shorter and the temperatures are dropping – bundle up, because we’re officially entering prime “holiday lights” season. Don’t settle for any ordinary trail of lights, though – go see the best and brightest of them all. GloWILD is back and “twice as bright” this year at the Little Rock Zoo, and with tens of thousands of LEDs lighting over 40 handcrafted silk lantern displays, it’s the perfect way to kick off a twinkling holiday tour. From zoo animals and larger-than-life flora to a prehistoric trip through the dinosaur age, the only thing you need is a cup of hot cocoa to keep you warm – which you can pick up in Café Africa, of course.
Sherwood Trail of Lights opening this week for the 2022 Christmas season
The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood is opening soon for the Christmas season.
KATV
Local unsheltered community dealing with winter temperatures on the streets
Little Rock (KATV) — As temperatures begin to drop, warmth is a necessity and some have not been as fortunate. Many in the unsheltered community are turning to shelters during the winter months, but one unsheltered woman said she still lives on the streets. "Most of the shelters are...
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
Hot Springs man turns art into booming business while providing scholarships to college students
From a passion for art to a booming business, Shawn Newton is rewriting the story of his life, all thanks to a pen.
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Wednesday’s Child: Arkansas couple shares journey of growing family through adoption
Lillie Price shared the journey of how her family has grown through adopting children in need of a forever family.
Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage
Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage?
Kait 8
Arkansas-based coffee company to invest $90 million in new plant, posts loss of $13M
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Westrock Coffee based out of Little Rock posted a net loss of $13.018 million but saw a 27% increase in third-quarter sales. The company is investing another $90 million to expand its extract and ready-to-drink plant in Conway. According to Talk Business and Politics, third-quarter...
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
Search underway for runaway Benton teen
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has requested help in locating a runaway teen. 15-year-old Elisah "Eli" Blackmer was last seen near Benton High School wearing jeans, a navy blue raincoat with "ERCOT" on the front, a peach-colored t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. He is described as being...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Comments / 0