Conway, AR

Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Little Rock, Arkansas – On May 20, the Riverdale Shopping Center was repurchased. The shopping center is undergoing redevelopment at the moment. T.J. and J. are the two purchasing partners. The owners of Eat My Catfish and Lefler Capital are Travis Hester and Lefler. With more than $500K invested...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock Zoo Employee Spotlight: Dustin Bean

The days are shorter and the temperatures are dropping – bundle up, because we’re officially entering prime “holiday lights” season. Don’t settle for any ordinary trail of lights, though – go see the best and brightest of them all. GloWILD is back and “twice as bright” this year at the Little Rock Zoo, and with tens of thousands of LEDs lighting over 40 handcrafted silk lantern displays, it’s the perfect way to kick off a twinkling holiday tour. From zoo animals and larger-than-life flora to a prehistoric trip through the dinosaur age, the only thing you need is a cup of hot cocoa to keep you warm – which you can pick up in Café Africa, of course.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights

One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Man found shot to death in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
MAGNOLIA, AR
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Search underway for runaway Benton teen

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has requested help in locating a runaway teen. 15-year-old Elisah "Eli" Blackmer was last seen near Benton High School wearing jeans, a navy blue raincoat with "ERCOT" on the front, a peach-colored t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. He is described as being...
BENTON, AR
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot

A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
CABOT, AR

