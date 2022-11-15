ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams OL Chandler Brewer out 4-6 weeks due to knee injury

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
In the first nine games of the season, the Rams started nine different offensive line combinations. That number will climb to at least 10 this week against the Saints.

Sean McVay said on Tuesday that Chandler Brewer, who started at right guard on Sunday, will miss 4-6 weeks due to a knee injury. The injury will require surgery and he will presumably be placed on injured reserve.

Brewer has started the last two games for the Rams, helping fill in for Coleman Shelton and David Edwards at guard. He’s the latest offensive lineman to go down for Los Angeles, adding to an ever-growing list of injuries up front.

McVay did say the Rams hope to get David Edwards back from his concussion soon, but it’s unclear when he might return to the starting lineup. With Brewer out, the Rams may need to turn back to Bobby Evans or Oday Aboushi for the time being.

