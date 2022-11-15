ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery and be placed on IR

By Cameron DaSilva
The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks. Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp has a high ankle sprain and will need surgery. Kupp will be placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four weeks.

Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

McVay didn’t rule out Kupp for the rest of the season and specified that the surgery is a “tightrope procedure” on his ankle. With the Rams being 3-6 and quickly falling out of playoff contention, the team most likely won’t rush him back if they continue losing.

The Rams’ next four opponents are the Saints, Chiefs, Seahawks and Raiders. If the Rams lose even two of those games, they’ll have eight losses, which probably won’t be enough to make the playoffs in the NFC.

Kupp leads the team with 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns this season. No other Rams player has more than 44 catches or 385 yards.

