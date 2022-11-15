ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

kchanews.com

Newly Elected Floyd County Supervisor Opts Out ofPost

There’s more shakeup coming for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to start the new year. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker, who won the November 8th election for the District 3 Supervisor seat, is bowing out of the job. In a letter to the County, Hawbaker wrote, “Due to the current...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

O’Connor files for recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors election

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate Don O’Connor is filing for a recount in the Supervisors District 3 race. After provisional ballots were counted on Monday, the Republican O’Connor is three votes behind Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp. In a written statement, O’Connor says...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Four children dead in Mason City house fire

'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago County Audits Election Results

A painstaking process of counting individual ballots in order to affirm machine tabulator results took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Winnebago County Supervisors Chamber of the courthouse. The audit was in response to a call from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate who asked for specific races to be audited.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation

ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
ELDORA, IA
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

BREAKING — Four children dead in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — Four children are dead after a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning. The Mason City Fire Department says they were called shortly after 5:00 AM to 509 North Washington for the report of a fully involved house fire. Two people, 55-year-old John Mcluer and...
MASON CITY, IA
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short

7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 17 hours ago. "THey didn't...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
WHO 13

#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KAAL-TV

Lyle Pacelli cancels varsity football for two seasons

(ABC 6 News) – Lyle Pacelli Athletics will not have a varsity football team for the next two seasons. The Lyle Pacelli Athletic Cooperative made the difficult decision to not participate in varsity-level football for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In a letter to parents Thursday, school officials said...
LYLE, MN

