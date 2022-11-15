ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City business

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former Fleet Farm employee is pleading not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars. Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 55 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting January 3, 2023, for second-degree theft. Rosenmeyer is accused of taking cash out of a register at...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KAAL-TV

Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
KIMT

Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
KIMT

Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Grand Meadow woman pleads guilty to stealing from vulnerable adults in care home

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday after being accused of stealing more than $6,400 from four vulnerable adults in her care in March of 2021. Chelsey Jean Struckmann, 28, faces one charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after a supervisor at an assisted living facility where Struckmann worked reported discrepancies in the seniors’ bank accounts, to which only Struckmann had access.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
KIMT

Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
AUSTIN, MN
Y-105FM

Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Three Arrested, Maybe More Coming in Northeast Underage Drinking/Drug Investigation

Three people were arrested recently in northeast Iowa on drug charges, with more arrests possible. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with West Union Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Elm Street in West Union at about 11:30 p.m. on November 5th. During the search, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized, which also led to an investigation of a second location just north of West Union, where law enforcement found multiple subjects, including minors, consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.
WEST UNION, IA
superhits1027.com

Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo

Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
WATERLOO, IA
KAAL-TV

ABC 6 Investigates: Allegations of elder mistreatment

(ABC 6 News) – The family of an elderly Austin woman is sounding the alarm about an assisted living facility in town. They accused the South Grove Lodge of mistreatment, altering documents, and a long list of errors when administering medication – and they’re not alone. As...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Four children dead in Mason City house fire

'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy