KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City business
MASON CITY, Iowa – A former Fleet Farm employee is pleading not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars. Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 55 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting January 3, 2023, for second-degree theft. Rosenmeyer is accused of taking cash out of a register at...
KIMT
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
KGLO News
Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this week is facing an additional charge of concealing a weapon while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal...
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
KIMT
Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman pleads guilty to stealing from vulnerable adults in care home
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday after being accused of stealing more than $6,400 from four vulnerable adults in her care in March of 2021. Chelsey Jean Struckmann, 28, faces one charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after a supervisor at an assisted living facility where Struckmann worked reported discrepancies in the seniors’ bank accounts, to which only Struckmann had access.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
Sioux City Journal
Neighbor recounts fire experience in which four children died in Mason City
Bill Kammeyer is retired, but still usually wakes up around 5 a.m. On Wednesday, his morning routine changed him. "I witnessed it from moment one, and I'm having problems with it still," he said. Kammeyer lives almost directly across the street from 509 N. Washington Ave., the site of a...
kchanews.com
Three Arrested, Maybe More Coming in Northeast Underage Drinking/Drug Investigation
Three people were arrested recently in northeast Iowa on drug charges, with more arrests possible. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with West Union Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Elm Street in West Union at about 11:30 p.m. on November 5th. During the search, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized, which also led to an investigation of a second location just north of West Union, where law enforcement found multiple subjects, including minors, consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.
superhits1027.com
Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
kwayradio.com
Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo
Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
KAAL-TV
ABC 6 Investigates: Allegations of elder mistreatment
(ABC 6 News) – The family of an elderly Austin woman is sounding the alarm about an assisted living facility in town. They accused the South Grove Lodge of mistreatment, altering documents, and a long list of errors when administering medication – and they’re not alone. As...
KIMT
Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County
UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
KCRG.com
Four children dead in Mason City house fire
'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
KCRG.com
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
