ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop

OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
OTHELLO, WA
KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden

Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Lane, which is about two miles from the intersection...
NEWStalk 870

Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest

According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello

OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
OTHELLO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness

One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died. K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old. Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians,...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Plane Crash Near Kahlotus Sends Pilot to the Hospital

(Kahlotus, WA) -- A small plane has crashed in a rural Franklin County field near Kahlotus. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 2:00pm Tuesday, when authorities say the single-engine aircraft developed some sort of mechanical issue and went down in the field near State Highway 21. The pilot complained of minor injuries with a facial cut and chest pain and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The reason for the mechanical fault was not clear but it is under investigation. Authorities say the plane was traveling from Idaho to an airport near where it went down. No one else was hurt.
KAHLOTUS, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trial date set for man accused of identity theft and other crimes

WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for Dec. 28 for a Walla Walla man who pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Cody Ryan Gore, 28, allegedly made a fraudulent trade of a...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden

The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
WARDEN, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy