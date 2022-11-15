Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
KEPR
Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
Zillah man identified as victim in homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County authorities have identified a Zillah man in a homicide investigation in Wapato. Jordan Torres, 30, was found dead on Sunday, November 13. Authorities said they were called to 80 McKinley Road in Wapato for a report of a dead body. Investigators on the scene said Torres is a victim of a homicide, however, they said...
Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden
Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Lane, which is about two miles from the intersection...
Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest
According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
nbcrightnow.com
Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Fire Destroys Trailer in Same Park Where Girl Died 4 Days Ago
For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave. Upon arrival,...
nbcrightnow.com
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
ifiberone.com
25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello
OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
Teen called 911 about his Benton City grandparents fighting. Minutes later, 1 was dead
He was found stabbed in the front yard.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness
One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died. K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old. Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians,...
Plane Crash Near Kahlotus Sends Pilot to the Hospital
(Kahlotus, WA) -- A small plane has crashed in a rural Franklin County field near Kahlotus. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 2:00pm Tuesday, when authorities say the single-engine aircraft developed some sort of mechanical issue and went down in the field near State Highway 21. The pilot complained of minor injuries with a facial cut and chest pain and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The reason for the mechanical fault was not clear but it is under investigation. Authorities say the plane was traveling from Idaho to an airport near where it went down. No one else was hurt.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for man accused of identity theft and other crimes
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for Dec. 28 for a Walla Walla man who pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Cody Ryan Gore, 28, allegedly made a fraudulent trade of a...
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden
The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1