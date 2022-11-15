Read full article on original website
30 Holiday Concerts And Performances To Enjoy In San Francisco
After a day of ice skating, gift shopping at craft markets, and sipping hot chocolate, what should you do with all that leftover seasonal spirit? Not to worry, because San Francisco is the place to be for holiday-themed concerts, performances, and shows. Read on for our favorite performances coming up this winter, ranging from jaw-dropping orchestral numbers to kid-friendly daytime shows. The popular classical concert series known as Candlelight showcases intimate performances by local musicians surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. This year’s Candlelight Holiday Special featuring The Nutcracker and more will come to St. Ignatius Church on December 9th with selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Handel’s Messiah, classic Christmas carols, the traditional Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur,” and of course the best of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. If you can’t make it to the holiday special, discover more Candlelight concerts here. You can’t go wrong with a performance by SF Symphony, and their lineup for the holidays is unparalleled! Here are all the seasonal concerts on the calendar through December:
11 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
11 Wonderful Ice Skating Rinks To Visit In The Bay Area
Table Of Contents Ice skating is fun with friends and family alike, and festive skating rinks can be found in every corner of the Bay Area. We found a mix of seasonal and permanent rinks that offer the chance to strap on a pair of skates and hit the ice. SF’s most popular rink, with special events and themed nights all winter long. Open daily through January 16, 2023. Location: 333 Post Street
SF’s Filipino Christmas Crawl Showcases Art, Food, And Cultural Exhibits
San Francisco will soon welcome Halo Halo Holidays on December 10 from 11am-8pm across SOMA Pilipinas. The event will celebrate Christmas Filipino-style with plenty of art and cultural exhibits, amazing food, the Parol Lantern Festival, and a DJ party, among other things. Here’s a list of activities to look out for: The Parol Lantern Festival at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is a tradition centered around Filipino Parols, which are luminous Christmas lanterns in the shape of a five-pointed star. The event will feature a display of stunning commissioned Parols, cultural performances, and some seasonal treats to enjoy. As for the afterparty at Executive Order, guests can bring cans of food and toys to donate to the charity drive.
SF’s ‘Deck The Halls’ Pop-Up Bar Returns With Holiday Drinks And Bites
San Francisco’s beloved Deck the Halls pop-up bar returns to Cow Hollow for its sixth season from November 25-December 25! After a successful run last year serving up flaming Krampus shots in a joyful space aglow with Christmas lights, Deck the Halls is upping the ante with three distinct locations on Union Street. All locations will serve food until 9pm from their own different seasonal menus, and there will be special selfie and photo op stations for guests to enjoy. Think fun festive cocktails like the Polar Expresso Martini and the glittery Tinsel Spritz. Deck the Halls has also once again partnered with Toys for Tots for its annual toy drive, and guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of the locations will get a free order of tater tots. All three bars are free to the public; 21+; and first-come, first-served. This quirky and colorful bar is adorned with festive lights, holiday trees, snow globes, stockings, and just about everything else that’s even remotely Christmassy. Wear your tackiest holiday sweater and prepare to indulge in holiday-themed shots, cocktails, and comfort food.
21 SF Museums Will Be Free To Visit For A Weekend In December
Thanks to some generous anonymous donors, 21 SF museums will be free for the public to visit during SF Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4.Participating locations include both small museums, such American Bookbinders Museum and the Cartoon Art Museum, and larger institutions, such as the California Academy of Sciences and SFMOMA. Here are the museums offering free admission during SF Free Museum Weekend. Visitors must reserve their free spot in advance. Be sure to reserve your ticket online, as it will grant you access to all participating museums on the given day. There are two exceptions: tickets to the California Academy of Sciences and the Walt Disney Family Museum must be reserved at their respective websites. These free admission days during the weekend of December 3-4 are likely to draw big crowds, so plan accordingly. If you can’t make it to Free Museum Weekend, consult our guide to free admission days in SF for more opportunities. And don’t forget to read our running list of temporary and upcoming exhibitions to keep an eye out for.
Hearts In San Francisco Announces Details For 2023 Return
The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation (SFGHF)’s 19th annual Hearts in San Francisco art project has announced details for their 2023 show. This year’s exhibition will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG) with 35 unique heart sculptures created by a diverse array of local artists. The 2023 series will consist of 6 large hearts, 8 tabletop hearts, and 10 mini hearts as the project’s “core series,” which will be on display at the Ferry Building starting in January. In addition to these, featured artist Sirron Norris will create an additional large heart, and another 10...
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party return to the Bay Area from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, December 18th. This beloved annual event drops you into Victorian London, brought to life by hundreds of costumed players and a plethora of shops, stages, pubs, parties, and memorable performances. This annual event started in the 1970s and celebrates the world of writer Charles Dickens, author of A Christmas Carol, Oliver Twist, Great Expectations, and other literary classics. The Fair features experiences and charecter inspired by and plucked directly from Dickens’ novels including pick-pocketing school with...
JFK Drive To Remain Car-Free After Voters Reject Prop I
The election results are in and SF voters have decided to keep Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive permanently car-free. The popular thoroughfare was closed to cars at the beginning of the pandemic to promote social distancing and quickly became a popular spot for locals. In April 2022 when the Board of Supervisors approved Mayor London Breed’s proposal to keep JFK Drive dar-free, a move that many saw as permanent. Prop I attempted to reopen JFK Drive and the Great Highway to cars but was rejected by SF voters on Tuesday. Instead, the majority of voters supported Prop J,...
23 Extraordinary Things To Do In SF’s Hayes Valley
Table Of Contents Tucked between Alamo Square Park and City Hall, Hayes Valley is home to some of the city’s most exciting boutiques, restaurants, and bars. This neighborhood is home to one of the coolest streets in the world and is best explored on foot, with abundant opportunities to shop, dine and enjoy something sweet. Ritual Coffe has been keeping Hayes Valley caffeinated for over a decade and is renowned for its velvety cappuccinos, nuanced single-origin coffees, and seasonal coffee creations. Their unique shop occupies a converted shipping container directly across from Patricia’s Green, a popular Hayes Valley park. Location: 432b Octavia Blvd
7 Essential SF Cocktails And Where To Get Them
San Francisco has always been a hotbed of innovation, and our cocktails are no exception. Each of these 7 essential SF cocktails tells a story about the bars, bartenders, and the thirsty masses that made them famous. San Francisco didn’t invent Irish Coffee, but the Buena Vista Cafe is credited as being the first and arguably the most famous place to serve it in the US. The Buena Vista serves up to 2,000 Irish Coffees per day in an elegant and efficient performance. Rows of glasses are lined up atop the bar into which bartenders deftly pour coffee, sugar, and...
Free World Cup Viewing Events Across SF
The 2022 World Cup is fast approaching and SF is hosting free viewing events across town. The non-profit Street Soccer USA has partnered with the City of San Francisco to create free World Cup viewing events in several locations including The Crossing at East Cut, Union Square, JFK Promenade, and Civic Center. SF’s World Cup Village kicks off on Monday, November 21st, and will include food trucks, local merchants, performances, live music, and other activities. During these early morning games, food trucks will offer breakfast options alongside beer gardens and other drinks. Attendees can expect each event to offer a festive and family-friendly environment with the goal of celebrating the cultural diversity and vibrancy of SF, according to organizers. Check out the World Cup SF schedule for updates. Featured image: Courtesy of World Cup SF
SF Is Called One Of The ‘World’s Best Travel Destinations’
San Francisco was recently called one of the world’s best destinations for travelers, by National Geographic. This annual list of superlative cities and countries was selected by National Geographic’s global editors and includes nearly every corner of the globe. San Francisco was included in the Family section, pointing to San Francisco as offering the ability to explore the natural world and outdoor adventure without leaving the city. This list of the world’s best destinations for 2023 is broken down into five categories: Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure. The article focuses on the recently completed Crosstown Trail a 17-mile network...
Bay Area Yelpers Can Enjoy Free Events, Discounts, And Prizes This November
Calling all Yelpers! Yelp San Francisco is pulling out all the stops for their Hey to the Bay celebration from November 1-14. Guests can win prizes, admission to free events, meals, discounts, and more by checking in on various local restaurants’ Yelp pages or attending special events and community experiences. Read on for the lowdown about participating businesses, prizes, giveaways, and much more. Certain SF businesses will host exclusive events at their storefronts where Yelpers can enjoy free and discounted menu items. Make sure you read the conditions for each event and RSVP, as you must be on the guest list to attend. Check in on the Yelp page of participating businesses and earn a discount! Learn more about check-in offers here. Some of SF’s most highly-anticipated annual festivals are coming up this month. Yelp is giving away tickets for the following three events.
SF’s Festival Of Light Returns In November With 62 Glowing Installations
Starting at dusk on November 9th, dozens of glowing light art sculptures will flicker into view around San Francisco’s cityscape. This is the 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light, an SF tradition that has brought us some of the most beloved public art in the city. Get ready to enjoy a total of 62 glowing light installations throughout San Francisco, including both never-before-seen temporary displays and permanent sculptures that we all know and love. See the complete list of all 62 light art installations here. And see an interactive map showing this year’s light art installations here.
This SF Bottle Shop Makes Wine Buying Fun, Inclusive, and Exciting
The Castro District’s Bottle Bacchanal is a woman-owned boutique bottle shop that specializes in natural wine and small-batch artisanal spirits. The shop is known for its exceptional selection and but also its focus on women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ producers. There’s a story behind every bottle in her shop, and owner Beth Hughes is a gifted storyteller. The shop sells craft beer, cider, and specialty liquors but has a strong focus on natural wine. This type of wine is often compared to sourdough bread in its use of native yeast strains and traditional techniques. It’s a fitting comparison because Hughes spent...
Expect A Mild Winter In SF This Year
Bay Area residents might not need to dust off that down jacket anytime soon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The 231-year-old guide has predicted a mild winter for other Bay Area but blistering cold for other areas of the country. The Bay Area is expected to experience a “wet & mild” winter with above-average temperatures and precipitation. The entire Pacific Southwest region, which extends follows the coast from Fort Bragg to San Diego and west to the Nevada state line should enjoy this same mild weather this winter. The coldest temperatures will occur in mid-November, mid-January, and early February. Above-average snows are also expected in the mountains which include popular winter desinations like Mammoth, Tahoe, and the Sierras. The stormiest periods will be in mid-to-late December, early and late January, early and late February, and late March. In stark contrast, much of the Midwest, Deep South, Texas, and East Coast will experience a “shivery & snowy” winter, with potentially record-breaking cold up to 8°F below normal. Freezing temperatures will also lead to above-average snowfall across the region.
A New 5,000-Square-Foot Roller Rink Has Arrived In SF’s Civic Center
Attention roller skaters of San Francisco: There’s a new outdoor rink in town! San FranDISCO is an exciting new 5,000-square-foot roller rink at Fulton Plaza in SF’s Civic Center. Skaters can enjoy disco lights, music from local DJs, and more at the outdoor covered rink. The pop-up rink is on a 3-month pilot program with the possibility of extension after the end of the year. San FranDISCO is a collaboration between SF’s popular Church of 8 Wheels and the Civic Center Community Benefit District (CCCBD), part of the city’s Economic Development Plan to bring more life back into Downtown SF. It opened on October 15 with Mayor London Breed and more in attendance. The rink is equipped with high-quality flooring, a skate rental kiosk, public seating, restrooms, and an expansive canopy to protect skaters from the elements. Civic Center Plaza itself is bringing some exciting events and attractions to accompany the rink’s opening, including a coffee kiosk, weekday musical performances, food trucks, and the highly-anticipated tree lighting on December 7. The Heart of the City Farmers’ Market will continue to operate out of nearby UN Plaza on Wednesdays and Sundays.
What To Know For Election Day In San Francisco
Calling all San Franciscans who want to cast their vote in this year’s general election: Election Day is November 8th and you’ll want to prepare for the big day by making sure you do your research. To vote in the general election in San Francisco, you must: The deadline to register to vote was on October 24, but if you missed it, you can still vote! Those who are eligible may useConditional Voter Registration in order to register in person and vote using a provisional ballot. Unsure if you’re registered? Check your registration status here.
