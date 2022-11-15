Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen more affecting Week 11 WR rankings

Read full article on original website
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
Fantasy football impact of Rams star Cooper Kupp’s ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the 2022-2023 NFL season as the premiere wide receiver in fantasy football. He posted historically hilarious numbers last season, winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Despite the Rams’ struggles on...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
Look: Chiefs Attempted To Claim Running Back Off Waivers
So far this season, the Chiefs have not received consistent performances from their running backs. They tried to solve that problem by claiming a player off waivers this week, but their attempt was unsuccessful. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs put a claim in for former Cardinals running back...
Derek Carr, Davante Adams react to Mark Davis’ defense of Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders, sitting with a 2-7 record in the AFC West, are easily one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. As such, there have been calls for first-year head coach Josh McDaniels’ head, but team owner Mark Davis gave McDaniels a vote of confidence, ensuring he wouldn’t get fired anytime soon. It was a move that team leaders Derek Carr and Davante Adams certainly appreciated.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Cincinnati has a few ties to the latest football expansion product.
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs miss out on additional weapon for offense
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver’s seat in the AFC West. Through 10 gameweeks, the Chiefs have posted a 7-2 record, and they are favorites to run away with the division crown. Nevertheless, the 2020 Super Bowl champion Chiefs have loftier ambitions than a “mere” division title as they look to rekindle their success in years past.
Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji
The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
McDaniel, the Shoes, and the Dolphins Bye Message
Head coach Mike McDaniel had very specific directives for his Miami Dolphins players heading into their bye week
Ezekiel Elliott gets Week 11 update from Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has been sidelined for the past two games while dealing with a sprained knee. But it appears that the veteran running back could soon be making his return to the field. On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media. During their...
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
