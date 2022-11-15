Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Likely ‘Heading Home’ to $600 Level, Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is going back to its pre-bull run price level. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 773,000 YouTube subscribers that the price of Ethereum will likely return to $600 for the fifth time. “We’ve talked about...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top Ten Ethereum ERC20 Coins To Invest In 2022
ERC-20 is the standard protocol for fungible Ethereum blockchain currency. With the completion of Ethereum’s merger, new platforms, dApps, and coins will be released. We have produced a list of the top ten ERC-20 tokens currently available on the market, which might be used to enhance any cryptocurrency portfolio. It is challenging to track them all due to their sheer number.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?
The second-largest cryptocurrency is available for roughly $1,300 today. Is that a good starting price?
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
decrypt.co
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continue to struggle after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Before you make that bull call on ETH, read this
Top Ethereum whales were accumulating in a style that could lead the altcoin king to a price correction. Based on the price-DAA divergence, ETH was far from being undervalued. Hence, the assumption could be valid. The recent market turbulence ensured that crypto prices faced a downturn, from which Ethereum [ETH]...
u.today
Nvidia Pours Cold Water on Blockchain
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not expect blockchain to play an important role in the company's business. Ethereum's Merge upgrade, which marked Ethereum's transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, unleashed a tsunami of used graphics cards (GPUs). After Ethereum ditched proof of work, millions of GPUs that were used by...
decrypt.co
Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap
Stablecoin issuer Tether today announced a $1 billion chain swap to convert USDT it had on the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain. The announcement comes as Solana, which just weeks ago ranked within the top 5 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, faces difficulties following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Solana now ranks 16th by market cap and is down 25.4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading hands for $13.33, down 95% from its all-time high of $256.
u.today
Ethereum Turns into First Profitable Blockchain from Top 10 of Crypto Market
Prior to the Merge update and the continuous reduction of issuance, Ethereum has been the "unprofitable" blockchain, just as any cryptocurrency network on the market. However, the situation has changed. The "profitability" of a blockchain is not the same as the profitability of a company in traditional finance. Technically, the...
u.today
Midas.Investments CeDeFi Migrated to Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain
Midas.Investments CeDeFi platform’s token migrates to Ethereum (ETH) Midas.Investments (MIDAS), a new-generation multi-currency yield farming machine, shares the details of its migration to Ethereum (ETH) and unveils its upcoming plans. Midas.Investments CeDeFi platform’s token migrates to Ethereum (ETH) According to the official statement shared by its team, Midas.Investments,...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says One of Ethereum’s Top Rivals Reminds Him of When ETH Was Down 97% in 2018
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one of Ethereum’s (ETH) top rivals offers a big opportunity to investors after a price fall. In a new strategy session video, the macro guru tells his 52,800 Youtube subscribers that Solana (SOL) has a lot working in its favor to ignite an eventual bull run.
dailycoin.com
StarkNet Deploys Its STRK Token On Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet
StarkNet has deployed its native STRK token on the Ethereum mainnet;. The token is not for sale yet. The team is still deciding on the distribution mechanism;. Users will be able to use the token to vote, stake, and pay transaction fees;. Shareholders, employees, and independent software developers will be...
u.today
One of Largest Ethereum Holders in World Would Surprise You
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Rolls Out Trading Services for Under-the-Radar Ethereum-Based Altcoin
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out trading services for yet another Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now buy and sell Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, on the platform. LDO aims to allow users to stake ETH without locking...
cryptoslate.com
Binance-linked non-custodial wallet tokens see massive growth over the past week
The native token of non-custodial wallet provider SafePal (SFP) spiked 125.96% over the past week, according to CryptoSlate data. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.743 — up 16.97% over the past 24 hours. The token’s market cap more than doubled from around $35.6 million...
CoinTelegraph
Trust Wallet launches browser extension, integrates with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay
Following the collapse of FTX and the bank run on crypto exchanges in general, the self-custody Trust Wallet is gaining momentum. In one week, the company launched its long-anticipated browser extension and collaborated with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay, whose users can now transfer their funds directly to a Trust Wallet account.
dailyhodl.com
Unknown Entity Becomes Largest Bitcoin Whale in Existence After Accumlating $2,400,312,823 in BTC: On-Chain Data
A mysterious Bitcoin holder has quietly become the biggest non-exchange BTC whale in the world after accumulating 144,664 coins worth over $2.4 billion at time of writing. According to data from BitInfoCharts, an unknown entity has suddenly surpassed all other whales on the Bitcoin Rich List, and now sits only under the cold storage wallets of crypto exchanges Binance and Bitfinex.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Sticks To $250,000 Price Prediction For BTC In 2023
Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that Bitcoin will tap $250,000 in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing crypto winter. Earlier this week, the businessman noted that not even the ongoing FTX crisis would stop the top cryptocurrency from achieving that target. “No change in the price...
