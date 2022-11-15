ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blockchainmagazine.net

Top Ten Ethereum ERC20 Coins To Invest In 2022

ERC-20 is the standard protocol for fungible Ethereum blockchain currency. With the completion of Ethereum’s merger, new platforms, dApps, and coins will be released. We have produced a list of the top ten ERC-20 tokens currently available on the market, which might be used to enhance any cryptocurrency portfolio. It is challenging to track them all due to their sheer number.
decrypt.co

Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum

Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Before you make that bull call on ETH, read this

Top Ethereum whales were accumulating in a style that could lead the altcoin king to a price correction. Based on the price-DAA divergence, ETH was far from being undervalued. Hence, the assumption could be valid. The recent market turbulence ensured that crypto prices faced a downturn, from which Ethereum [ETH]...
u.today

Nvidia Pours Cold Water on Blockchain

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not expect blockchain to play an important role in the company's business. Ethereum's Merge upgrade, which marked Ethereum's transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, unleashed a tsunami of used graphics cards (GPUs). After Ethereum ditched proof of work, millions of GPUs that were used by...
decrypt.co

Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap

Stablecoin issuer Tether today announced a $1 billion chain swap to convert USDT it had on the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain. The announcement comes as Solana, which just weeks ago ranked within the top 5 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, faces difficulties following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Solana now ranks 16th by market cap and is down 25.4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading hands for $13.33, down 95% from its all-time high of $256.
u.today

Ethereum Turns into First Profitable Blockchain from Top 10 of Crypto Market

Prior to the Merge update and the continuous reduction of issuance, Ethereum has been the "unprofitable" blockchain, just as any cryptocurrency network on the market. However, the situation has changed. The "profitability" of a blockchain is not the same as the profitability of a company in traditional finance. Technically, the...
u.today

Midas.Investments CeDeFi Migrated to Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain

Midas.Investments CeDeFi platform’s token migrates to Ethereum (ETH) Midas.Investments (MIDAS), a new-generation multi-currency yield farming machine, shares the details of its migration to Ethereum (ETH) and unveils its upcoming plans. Midas.Investments CeDeFi platform’s token migrates to Ethereum (ETH) According to the official statement shared by its team, Midas.Investments,...
dailycoin.com

StarkNet Deploys Its STRK Token On Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet

StarkNet has deployed its native STRK token on the Ethereum mainnet;. The token is not for sale yet. The team is still deciding on the distribution mechanism;. Users will be able to use the token to vote, stake, and pay transaction fees;. Shareholders, employees, and independent software developers will be...
u.today

One of Largest Ethereum Holders in World Would Surprise You

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

Binance-linked non-custodial wallet tokens see massive growth over the past week

The native token of non-custodial wallet provider SafePal (SFP) spiked 125.96% over the past week, according to CryptoSlate data. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.743 — up 16.97% over the past 24 hours. The token’s market cap more than doubled from around $35.6 million...
CoinTelegraph

Trust Wallet launches browser extension, integrates with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay

Following the collapse of FTX and the bank run on crypto exchanges in general, the self-custody Trust Wallet is gaining momentum. In one week, the company launched its long-anticipated browser extension and collaborated with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay, whose users can now transfer their funds directly to a Trust Wallet account.
dailyhodl.com

Unknown Entity Becomes Largest Bitcoin Whale in Existence After Accumlating $2,400,312,823 in BTC: On-Chain Data

A mysterious Bitcoin holder has quietly become the biggest non-exchange BTC whale in the world after accumulating 144,664 coins worth over $2.4 billion at time of writing. According to data from BitInfoCharts, an unknown entity has suddenly surpassed all other whales on the Bitcoin Rich List, and now sits only under the cold storage wallets of crypto exchanges Binance and Bitfinex.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Sticks To $250,000 Price Prediction For BTC In 2023

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that Bitcoin will tap $250,000 in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing crypto winter. Earlier this week, the businessman noted that not even the ongoing FTX crisis would stop the top cryptocurrency from achieving that target. “No change in the price...

