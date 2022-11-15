Read full article on original website
Related
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies for the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbut says there may be new information released on Thursday. Mabbut says the next step...
Armed male suspect killed in SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An armed male suspect was shot and killed in a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. Just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they heard gunshots and noticed two bullet holes in the side of their home. The SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiators, Mental Health...
KREM
House catches fire on scene of SWAT standoff in Spokane County
A house in Greenacres where Spokane County deputies were engaged in a standoff caught fire on Tuesday morning. Greenacres Elementary School closed for the day.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
3 of 4 University of Idaho students killed were from Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area
MOSCOW, ID. – The Moscow Police Department has released the names of the four University of Idaho students that were found dead near campus in a suspected homicide. The students have been confirmed as Ethan Chapin, 20, Mount Vernon, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Post Falls, ID; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID. A...
Crews to close lanes on eastbound I-90 for repairs on Wednesday
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 near the Washington-Idaho border should expect delays on Wednesday. Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will close the right lane of eastbound I-90 just west of Spokane Bridge Road to make repairs to the road. Once work is done on the right lane, crews will then move over to the left lane. The...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
inlander.com
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
KREM
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
koze.com
Lewiston Police Need Your Help
Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
ifiberone.com
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
pullmanradio.com
Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman
Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Comments / 0