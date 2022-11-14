ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalizationprofiles.org

Luna Technologies Customer Survey Shows Cannabis Processors Focused on Automation and Quality

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luna Technologies, a Portland-based manufacturer of extraction equipment for the cannabis industry, surveyed its customer base on the status of the cannabis extraction market in North America. Ninety percent of those surveyed believe automating the extraction process is critical to freeing up labor resources required to conduct higher-level business activities necessary to win in fragmented markets.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Rossman Landfill project deserves Oregon City support

Jerry Herrmann: Skilled professionals have plan that can solve many environmental impacts, restore historic Abernethy GreenRecent discussions and articles about a proposed development at Rossman Landfill in Oregon City need clarification. For the past several years, a qualified and talented design and development group have been seeking to make things happen on a site all of us "let go" between the 1960s and 1983. During that 23-year period, over 100 acres of historic bottomland, wetlands and cultural history areas were excavated, filled and ultimately destroyed as Oregon's first major landfill was constructed. Rossman Landfill was an idea to deal...
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Insurance Company Won’t Need to Reimburse Portland Venues for Pandemic Losses, Judge Rules

A federal judge has ruled that three Portland venues are on the hook for financial losses due to the pandemic. The owners of Revolution Hall, RingSide Steakhouse and Mississippi Studios sued their insurance company after it rejected their claims for reimbursement in May 2020. All together, they sought to recoup over $1 million in losses from the Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance Company.
PORTLAND, OR
sgbonline.com

Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection

Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages

Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect

Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Portland Mercury

Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge

Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

178 apartments under construction at Milwaukie bowling alley site

Kellogg Bowl building razed to make way for six stories at the northern end of downtown.Construction is currently under way, with completion anticipated by March 2024, on a six-story building with 178 apartments at the site of a shuttered bowling alley in Milwaukie. Pahlisch Commercial, Inc., a real estate developer based in Bend, recently razed the Kellogg Bowl building on the 1.94-acre piece of land at the northern end of Milwaukie's downtown district east of Southeast Main Street. Pahlisch plans Henley Place amenities to include outdoor and indoor lounges, a fitness and yoga studio, 190 bike parking spaces and a...
MILWAUKIE, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime

Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge

The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy