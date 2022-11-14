Read full article on original website
Luna Technologies Customer Survey Shows Cannabis Processors Focused on Automation and Quality
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luna Technologies, a Portland-based manufacturer of extraction equipment for the cannabis industry, surveyed its customer base on the status of the cannabis extraction market in North America. Ninety percent of those surveyed believe automating the extraction process is critical to freeing up labor resources required to conduct higher-level business activities necessary to win in fragmented markets.
Opinion: Rossman Landfill project deserves Oregon City support
Jerry Herrmann: Skilled professionals have plan that can solve many environmental impacts, restore historic Abernethy GreenRecent discussions and articles about a proposed development at Rossman Landfill in Oregon City need clarification. For the past several years, a qualified and talented design and development group have been seeking to make things happen on a site all of us "let go" between the 1960s and 1983. During that 23-year period, over 100 acres of historic bottomland, wetlands and cultural history areas were excavated, filled and ultimately destroyed as Oregon's first major landfill was constructed. Rossman Landfill was an idea to deal...
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
Insurance Company Won’t Need to Reimburse Portland Venues for Pandemic Losses, Judge Rules
A federal judge has ruled that three Portland venues are on the hook for financial losses due to the pandemic. The owners of Revolution Hall, RingSide Steakhouse and Mississippi Studios sued their insurance company after it rejected their claims for reimbursement in May 2020. All together, they sought to recoup over $1 million in losses from the Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance Company.
Fred Meyer workers’ paychecks come up short due to payroll software glitch
An update to Fred Meyer’s payroll software has left some employees’ paychecks short of what they’re owed, some for several weeks. Jeffery Temple, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, said the parent company, Kroger Co., recently launched a new human resources platform that has caused the problems. “Through...
Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection
Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Next Renewable, the Controversial Diesel Refinery on the Columbia, Gets $37.5 Million Commitment From United Airlines
Next Renewable Fuels, the company trying to build an enormous renewable diesel refinery on the Columbia River near Clatskanie, got a vote of confidence from a big customer looking for earth-friendlier jet fuel. United Airlines Ventures, a unit of the Chicago-based airline, says it may invest up to $37.5 million...
Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect
Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object
A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
Opinion l Mental Health Association of Portland tells City Council its plan for mass encampments is costly, inhumane and ineffective
The Mental Health Association of Portland opposes the city of Portland’s camps for people who are homeless, as described in five resolutions passed by four of five City Council members on Nov. 3. It would be easy to say nothing about the city’s new plan to force people in...
Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose
The southbound Interstate Bridge lifted for an emergency repair after a cable came loose on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge
Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
Thu 8:30 | Underground History digs into shocking Oregon murder... in 1895
There has been a lot of discussion about crime during the just-completed election cycle. The power of crime to shock has been diminished by the prevalence of it in the modern world. So think how shocking it was in 1895 when a young man in Brownsville, Oregon shot and killed...
178 apartments under construction at Milwaukie bowling alley site
Kellogg Bowl building razed to make way for six stories at the northern end of downtown.Construction is currently under way, with completion anticipated by March 2024, on a six-story building with 178 apartments at the site of a shuttered bowling alley in Milwaukie. Pahlisch Commercial, Inc., a real estate developer based in Bend, recently razed the Kellogg Bowl building on the 1.94-acre piece of land at the northern end of Milwaukie's downtown district east of Southeast Main Street. Pahlisch plans Henley Place amenities to include outdoor and indoor lounges, a fitness and yoga studio, 190 bike parking spaces and a...
Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime
Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
Tolls are coming to I-205 and I-5 around Portland. It's just a matter of time
PORTLAND, Ore. — We don't yet have an exact "when," but it's looking inevitable that tolls are coming to interstates around the Portland area. The Oregon Department of Transportation is well on its way into the planning and review process. For the uninitiated, tolling will mean that drivers need...
Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge
The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
