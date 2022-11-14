RapidGrow LED to Showcase LED Lighting SaaS Platform and Turnkey Installation in Partnership with Facility Services Group at MJBizCon 2022

Premier Risk Management Company Setting Up Robust Schedule of Meetings and Media Interviews to Showcase Expanded Product Offerings at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Fresno, CA — via NewMediaWire — Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company will be attending the Marijuana Business Conference 2022 in Las Vegas from November 16-18. OSS executives CEO Scott Solomon and Director of Operations Tim Tofaute will be setting up meetings with interested cannabis businesses as well as media to walk through the Company’s expanded product offerings.

