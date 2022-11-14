RapidGrow LED to Showcase LED Lighting SaaS Platform and Turnkey Installation in Partnership with Facility Services Group at MJBizCon 2022

Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
legalizationprofiles.org
Luna Technologies Customer Survey Shows Cannabis Processors Focused on Automation and Quality
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luna Technologies, a Portland-based manufacturer of extraction equipment for the cannabis industry, surveyed its customer base on the status of the cannabis extraction market in North America. Ninety percent of those surveyed believe automating the extraction process is critical to freeing up labor resources required to conduct higher-level business activities necessary to win in fragmented markets.
legalizationprofiles.org
Treez Announces Advanced Access to New Enterprise Retail Analytics and Integration Hub Products for Cannabis Retailers
The Leading Enterprise Commerce Technology Company Will Unveil Live Demo Of Its New Platform Including Industry-First Enhancements At The 2022 Marijuana Business Conference And Offer Select Retailers Early Access. SAN FRANCISCO — Treez, the leading enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, announces that the...
legalizationprofiles.org
TILT Holdings Announces a Proprietary, First-of-its-Kind, Rig-less Dab Solution from Jupiter Research
Concept LVT Will Combine Desktop Vape Power and Flavor in Standard Vape Cartridge Format. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that its subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”), a leading inhalation technology company, will launch a proprietary initiative called Concept LVT, a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending rig-less dab solution that is an affordable, easy and clean way to experience cannabis concentrates.
3printr.com
Xact Metal and Varinex announce sales and service partnership
With an aim to expand access to affordable metal 3D printing for small–to–medium size companies and decentralize additive manufacturing, Xact Metal announced the sales and service partnership with Varinex in Hungary. “At Xact Metal, we’re establishing a new level of price and performance in metal 3d printing by...
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
legalizationprofiles.org
Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. Adds New Licensed Cannabis Facility to Management Portfolio
COSTA MESA, CA — Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces signing and execution of the contract for management of a multi-million-dollar dispensary set to open on or before January 2023. The facility is a California fully licensed cannabis operation with multiple cannabis licenses including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, delivery, and retail dispensary.
legalizationprofiles.org
CFN Media Releases Exclusive Interviews From MJ Unpacked Las Vegas and Launches New Direct-To-Consumer Cannabis and Hemp Advertising Service
CFN Media releases over 30 executives of leading cannabis brands filmed at MJ Unpacked Las Vegas and announces the launch of its managed ad campaign service that targets active cannabis and hemp consumers across the US and Canada. The service features compliant ads that reach consumers based on previous purchase data, dispensary visits, geolocation, real-time interest and a host of other key targeting factors to help brands drive in-store and online product orders with measurable Return On Ad Spend.
legalizationprofiles.org
Dual Draft is the Latest Cannabis Company to Join Sweet Leaf Madison Capital’s Preferred Vendor Program
DENVER — Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of tailored debt financing solutions for the middle-market compliant cannabis industry, has just added Dual Draft to its preferred vendor program. A division of Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS), Dual Draft focuses on innovative and proprietary airflow and drainage systems for controlled environment agriculture and cannabis cultivation operations.
salestechstar.com
RelPro Partners with Zennify to Streamline Deployment of Business Development & CRM Solutions for Financial Institutions
RelPro’s SaaS & Data platforms combine with Zennify’s experienced CRM consultants to deliver client growth, retention & operating efficiencies for financial institutions. RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced today a new partnership with Zennify, a leading technology consulting firm supporting financial institutions to connect their data, applications, people and processes. The partnership, which has emerged from RelPro and Zennify working together with several mutual clients over the past two years, will enhance both companies’ ability to support their clients’ investments in CRM, Sales Intelligence and Digital Transformation technologies.
legalizationprofiles.org
WM Technology, Inc. Names Randa McMinn as Chief Marketing Officer
IRVINE, Calif. — WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced today that Randa McMinn has been hired and will join the Company’s executive leadership team as its new Chief Marketing Officer.
legalizationprofiles.org
POSaBIT Releases POSaBIT 2.0, Their Next-Generation Point of Sale Platform
TORONTO & SEATTLE — POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, has unveiled POSaBIT 2.0. Built on nearly a decade of industry experience, careful user research, and customer feedback, POSaBIT 2.0 is the most intuitive experience yet. The POSaBIT team had a laser focus on optimizing the day-to-day experience of budtenders, managers, and owners – whether at a small retailer or a growing MSO.
legalizationprofiles.org
Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Attending and Scheduling Meetings at Marijuana Business Conference 2022
Premier Risk Management Company Setting Up Robust Schedule of Meetings and Media Interviews to Showcase Expanded Product Offerings at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Fresno, CA — via NewMediaWire — Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company will be attending the Marijuana Business Conference 2022 in Las Vegas from November 16-18. OSS executives CEO Scott Solomon and Director of Operations Tim Tofaute will be setting up meetings with interested cannabis businesses as well as media to walk through the Company’s expanded product offerings.
legalizationprofiles.org
Lantern Expands On-Demand Cannabis Delivery Service with iOS App
BOSTON — Lantern, the leading on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform in the U.S., today announced the launch of its iOS application. The iOS platform allows consumers to instantly access and shop the company’s marketplace through their mobile platform at their convenience. Lantern connects recreational consumers...
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
legalizationprofiles.org
22nd Century Group GVB Biopharma to Exhibit at MJBizCon in Las Vegas
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced that the Company’s GVB Biopharma business will attend and be an exhibitor at MJBizCon in Las Vegas on November 16 to 18, 2022.
salestechstar.com
Camatic Seating Uses Infor Integrated AI Solution to Help Improve Customer Satisfaction, Increase Revenues and Optimize Vendor Selection Process
Leading manufacturer of seating solutions for some of the most iconic venues in the world anticipates 5% increase in sales win rates and 93% faster vendor selection. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Camatic Seating — a leading supplier and manufacturer of ergonomic seating solutions for stadiums, arenas, cinemas, theaters, educational institutions and transit areas around the world — is using Infor’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) solution to help improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues and optimize the vendor selection process.
ffnews.com
Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience
Guidewire and Appian has today announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the programme as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform. “Appian is pleased to...
salestechstar.com
Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited to Launch Full Warehouse Robotics Suite in 2025
Shenzhen-based warehouse robotics startup Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is speeding up its expansion with the goal of launching its full autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) product suite in 2025. Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, founded in 2013, is developing AMRs to speed up order fulfillment and improve employer performance in warehouses, a...
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
