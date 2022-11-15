Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Related
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
I-95 south reopens following Stamford wrong-way tractor-trailer crash
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A wrong-way tractor-trailer crash closed parts of I-95 south in Stamford between exits 7 and 6 Friday morning, according to the Connecticut DOT. Connecticut State Police said that the crash occurred just before 2:40 a.m., involving a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle near Exit 8. I-95 southbound has since reopened. The […]
newcanaanite.com
Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street
A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
Eyewitness News
I-95 in Stamford closed due to tractor-trailer crash
BREAKING NEWS DESK: The changes in Congress, Uvalde interim police chief. Roger Susanin breaks down the changes in Congress and the latest with the situation involving a police chief in Uvalde, TX. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Skipping Thanksgiving, mortgages rates drop, Taylor Swift tickets. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Some families say...
Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Fire on Taylor Street in Danbury
According to a press release, the Danbury Fire Department responded to a call at 40 Taylor Street, the location of the Mannkind Corporation building. The call came in on Tuesday, November 15 around 7 am, according to the press release:. Firefighters arrived on scene and were told by employees that...
TMP unveils extensive plans for Wall Street area
NORWALK, Conn. — Enthused public officials and their consultants have revealed newly developed plans for the Wall Street Corridor. They include a roundabout at Main Street and Burnell Bouelvard, five “iconic gateway arches” to give the area character and a revamped, asphalt-free, River Street, making it feel like a pedestrian plaza while still allowing vehicles through, except for when it’s closed for a festival.
darientimes.com
Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say
STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
Eyewitness News
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton
(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Headache After Argument With Wife
2022-11-16@11:01pm–#Stamford CT– A Glenbrook Road man just called for EMS for a headache after an argument with his wife.
Norwalk auto restoration service gives old cars luxurious overhauls
The team of designers and engineers at Black Bridge Motors works hard to give old vehicles a luxurious overhaul.
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
larchmontloop.com
Larchmont Bakery Storefront Repaired after Car Crash
A new front window was installed on Tuesday, but the memory of a vehicle crashing through the front of La Parisienne Bakery pastry and coffee shop is still the talk among customers and employees. It was Thursday, November 3 that a black Audi sedan drove onto the sidewalk, struck a...
putnamcountyny.com
Holiday on the Lake & Christmas Village December 3rd in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel
Holiday on the Lake in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel is happening December 3, 2022. The fun begins at 2:30PM with the new and exciting Christmas Village sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Christmas Village will feature vendors, food, children’s crafts and cookies and milk with Santa! Taste of Carmel begins at 4pm along with wagon and trolley rides around the hamlet.
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
heystamford.com
2022 Insiders Guide to the Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular
After a two-year break, the holiday season will officially kick off in Stamford Downtown on November 20 with the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular!. The parade is one of the largest of its kind in the country, with giant helium balloons and more than 100,000 spectators annually. So, with...
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0