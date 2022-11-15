Read full article on original website
Elinore K. Mihevic, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elinore K. Mihevic, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elinore K. Mihevic, please visit our floral store.
Alice J. Krauss, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Krauss, 88, entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 7, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Adams. Alice, a homemaker, was an avid baker, making bread on Saturday mornings...
David Eric Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, David Eric Clark, age 53, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1969 to William Earl and Josephine Virginia (Myers) Clark. David is...
Joanne L. Barnes, Homeworth, Ohio
HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les)...
Joyce L. Frye, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Frye, 76, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 29, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the youngest of three daughters, born to Harry and Louise (Stape) Hixson. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she...
Clara A. Gregg, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara A Gregg, 80, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Donna J. Gora, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Gora, 76, passed away Tuesday morning, November 7, 2022, at her home. Donna was born September 5, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Tkalec Gora and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow...
Wilma E. Fales, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma E. Fales, 87, passed away Tuesday, November 15. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma E. Fales, please visit our floral store.
Larry Thomas McFall, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Thomas McFall, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 25, 1943, at East Liverpool City Hospital, an only son of the late Walter and Virginia (Jeffries Laport) McFall. Larry was...
David C. Lysiak, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Lysiak, 36, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at UPMC Jameson. David was born on January 14, 1986, in Beaver, Pennsylvania. David was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades becoming a welder and ironworker and he later worked with...
Catherine Ulrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home. Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Struthers High...
Shirley A. Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller. She came to the Youngstown area in the...
Jenna Nicole Bonetti, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Nicole Bonetti, 31, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at her home in Kansas. She was born September 23, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jenna enjoyed diamond paintings, taking long walks and laughing with friends and spending time with family. She...
Betty D. (Allison) Frye, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty D. Frye, 84, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in her home. Betty was born January 10, 1938 to Ocie and Paul Allison in Clarion, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as a co-owner...
David “Rosie” Rotz, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Rosie” Rotz died Wednesday evening, November 9, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, after a 5-year battle with kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ann (Koletich) Rotz, who both died in 1992. Although...
James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
Janet Lee Faust, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Faust, 67, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 5, 2022. Janet was born October 12, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Martha Price and lived in the Youngstown area most of her life. Janet was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney...
Karen L. Simmons, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Simmons, 57, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born September 6, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edward and Georgia Blanche (Hamilton) Brister. Karen was a lifetime member of...
Erla Jean McCann, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erla Jean McCann, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Nugent Convalescent Home on November 7, 2022. She was 98 years of age. Jean was born on January 14, 1924 in Sharon to Thomas and Ruby (Anderson) Murphy. She was a graduate...
Paul A. Resch, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Resch, 92, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Paul was born November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul G. and Eleanor Lavin Resch and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1946...
