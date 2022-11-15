Read full article on original website
Grizzlies anxiously await details of Ja Morant injury
Memphis awaits imaging on star point guard Ja Morant’s ankle. He was injured while positioning himself to get a rebound in Friday’s win over Oklahoma City.
