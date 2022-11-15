Read full article on original website
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced hours before the opening game: YouTube, […]
ship-technology.com
DNV, CMES and BHP to share voyage data for lowering emissions
Under the first joint pilot project, the trio will exchange and analyse quality-assured data from selected ships and voyages. China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), BHP, and DNV have reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for voyage data exchange with the purpose of cutting emissions in the maritime sector. This is...
ship-technology.com
Canada to place port investments under national security lens
Bill C-33 is said to propose targeted legislative changes to implement the new approach and review port investment. The Government of Canada has announced a new policy statement to support private investment in its national ports, which will apply various factors such as the national security scanner. Expected to help...
