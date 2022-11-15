Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Chastain Just Shared an Update on Her Love Life
The Below Deck alum spilled the tea on her dating life while also addressing her past feud with Austen Kroll. When Kate Chastain arrived at BravoCon 2022 to interview Bravolebs for BravoTV.com, she ended up spilling some tea about her own life. While chatting with (mostly) single Bravolebs from across the network, she revealed in passing what her love life is like these days.
Porsha Williams Proves She’s “Obsessed” with Future Husband Simon
Check out what the RHOA alum and Simon Guobadia have been up to lately. In case you were wondering, yes, Porsha Williams is still obsessed with Simon Guobadia. How do we know? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently said as much on Instagram. Porsha recently shared some memories...
Ahead of Her Wedding, Here’s Where Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy Stand Today
The Southern Charm duo have a rocky past, but have they moved on? Hear Craig’s answer on WWHL. Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy haven’t always been the best of friends — there’s no forgetting their tense showdown during Southern Charm’s Season 7 reunion — but they’ve generally gotten along in the past. Where does that leave them now, then?
So, Does Craig Conover Regret Paying for the Primary Bedroom & Refusing to Clean?
The Winter House cast member reflected on some of his most controversial choices of Season 2. As Craig Conover admitted on the November 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he “came in a little hot” when he arrived for Season 2 of Winter House. Craig reflected on some of his controversial house-related choices on WWHL, explaining that he feels remorseful about more than a few things today — but not quite everything.
How Katie Maloney's "Push[ing] Through" Her First Post-Divorce Holiday Season
The Vanderpump Rules cast member got real about celebrating the holidays without ex Tom Schwartz. The holiday season looks a lot different for Katie Maloney this year. She opened up on the matter on the latest episode of her You're Gonna Love Me podcast, explaining that she's been "preparing" for the next few weeks to be "a little rough on the heart on the soul."
Gizelle Bryant Shares an Update on Co-Parenting with Jamal Bryant
The RHOP cast member dished on the latest with her ex, Jamal, and shared why her kids now make her want to “bust out crying.”. Gizelle Bryant is never one to let others tell her what to do, but there are three people who always keep her in check: her daughters Grace, Adore, and Angel Bryant.
Here's the Special Role Tom Sandoval Played in Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson's Relationship
The RHOP cast member shared why her connection to "special someone" Luke Gulbranson "surprised" her. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have been teasing their romance ever since they met in person at BravoCon 2022, and now The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member is officially spilling all the tea about their burgeoning connection.
Lindsay Hubbard Shares Why Her Romance with Carl Radke Feels Like a “Fairy Tale”
In a Winter House preview, Lindsay gets emotional as she discusses falling in love with her best friend, Carl. Though fans have kept up with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship (and engagement!) on social media, the last time the two were actually on TV, they were discussing the prospect of giving their relationship another go. The conversation took place at Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding on the Summer House Season 6 finale.
Katie Maloney Says She and Schwartz Spoke About Not Dating "Within Our Friend Group"
The Vanderpump Rules cast member made the reveal after alluding to the rumors about her ex-husband and Raquel Leviss. Reflecting on her split from Tom Schwartz on the You're Gonna Love Me podcast, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney revealed that she and her ex had at one point discussed how they would go about dating once they were no longer together.
Craig and Kory Don’t Agree on Who the “Meanest” Person Was on Winter House
Craig and Kory had different responses when they were asked who the “meanest” roommate was on Winter House. The ladies may have resolved the “mean girl” drama on Winter House Season 2, but now the guys are getting involved. As viewers may remember, on the November...
Madison LeCroy Shows Exactly What She Keeps in Her Fridge
The Southern Charm-er shared a look at what’s inside her refrigerator, including the one item “you better get.”. While talking to BravoTV.com in May about her gorgeous new home, Madison LeCroy explained that the kitchen was the room she was enjoying “the most.” Now that the Southern Charm-er is settled into the house with her son, Hudson, and her fiancé, Brett, she is sharing a new look at the space with a full tour of her fridge.
Shamea Morton and Her Husband Gerald Are Expecting Their Second Child
The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple will welcome their little one via surrogacy. The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi are expecting their second child!. Shamea announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, November 16 by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing alongside a...
Craig Conover Just Gave a Major Update on His Plans to Propose to Paige DeSorbo
The Winter House and Southern Charm cast member hinted at his proposal timeline on Watch What Happens Live. Is Craig Conover ready to pop the question to Paige DeSorbo?. We got an answer to this very question during Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the host asked both Craig and his Winter House castmate Kory Keefer, “How long before Craig proposes to Paige? More than a year or less than a year?”
Madison LeCroy’s Wedding Rehearsal Dress and Veil Are Simply Stunning
Ahead of her wedding this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be had a breathtaking vintage-inspired photo shoot in her rehearsal look. Before Madison LeCroy marries her fiancé, Brett, in Mexico this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be looked stunning in a white strapless minidress during a pre-wedding photo shoot and rehearsal in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16.
Everything You Need to Know About Kyle Richards' Four Daughters
It's a family affair at The Agency, as two of Kyle Richards' daughters work for Mauricio. When she's not appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, acting alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the Halloween film series, or showing off her signature split, Kyle Richards is a mom to four daughters.
We Have a Major Update on Madison LeCroy and Kathryn Dennis’ Friendship
The Southern Charm cast members went country for their surprising recent meetup. The on-and-off friendship between Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and Kathryn Dennis seems to be heading in a much more positive direction. The fellow cast members just gave fans a surprising update on where things stand between them, and, well, stranger things have happened.
Get Ready to Relive BravoCon 2022’s Wildest Moments on an Upcoming WWHL Special
A special episode of WWHL will take fans inside the epic BravoCon 2022 event all over again. The holidays are coming a little early, because we have a gift for anyone who wants to relive every can’t-miss moment from BravoCon 2022. A special edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is coming your way, and why yes, it mentions it all.
Carl Radke’s Birthday Tribute to Captain Lee Rosbach Will Warm Your Heart
When the captain turned 73, Carl shared a heartfelt post about his “friend” and “support system” (grab the tissues). Carl Radke and Captain Lee Rosbach’s friendship is the gift that keeps on giving. The Summer House cast member and the longtime Below Deck captain first...
We Have an Update on Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ Friendship
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members continue to deal with the fallout from Season 2’s hot-mic moment. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks gave an update on her friendship with Lisa Barlow during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and now Lisa is doing the same.
You Have to See Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paulie’s Gorgeous Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her beau are settling in for Christmastime with some dazzling decor. As the winter weather creeps in, Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, are ready to get cozy. In September, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed to BravoTV.com that while she doesn’t “officially live” at her beau’s house, she spends “a lot of time” there. “That’s an adjustment for both of us,” she shared at the time. “That wasn’t something I planned on.”
