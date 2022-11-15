Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Concern growing about Bills' ability to leave Buffalo for Week 11 game vs. Browns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the NFL has already decided to move the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Orchard Park, New York, to Detroit, now the league finds itself facing a new issue: getting the Bills to the game. As of...
Vikings' Kevin O'Connell takes shot at officials from Bills game
The coach quipped that he's working on a play for first-and-goal at the two against 12 defenders.
WKYC
How to buy tickets to Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit
CLEVELAND — Following the NFL's decision to move Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on Sunday to Detroit's Ford Field due to the ongoing snowstorm in Western New York, many have been wondering how they can purchase tickets to the Week 11 matchup. After all, Detroit...
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb team up with TownHall for 10th annual Feed the Need event
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 24, 2020. Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns are teaming up with TownHall to give back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, TownHall will host its tenth annual Feed...
WKYC
Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward & Kareem Hunt | Why have some Cleveland Browns underachieved this year?
The Cleveland Browns have talent across the board on both defense and offense. However some players haven't lived up to expectations some have met them and some have.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
WKYC
What are the Cleveland Browns' playoff odds after loss vs. Miami Dolphins?
CLEVELAND — With a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns fell to 3-6 on the season. Yet despite having lost five of their last six games, the Browns remain alive in the AFC playoff picture -- although their margin for error is continuing to shrink.
NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Antetokounmpo had a bad night from the free-throw line, shooting 4-for-15. Well after the game, he wanted to work on his shot from the line. That led to an awkward exchange between the two-time MVP and employees at Philadelphia’s Wells Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo bizarre tantrum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0