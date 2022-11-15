Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classroomsSuzie GlassmanColorado State
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffsMatt WhittakerColorado State
Nov. 17-18 Denver area snowfall: How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Castle Rock to spend $3.5 million to save historic schoolMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Related
Westword
Aurora and East Colfax Residents Oppose Another Housing Development
Residents of northwest Aurora as well as Denver's East Colfax neighborhood headed out into the cold on November 14 to demonstrate against the site plan for another housing development proposed for their area. The proposal for Grand Avenue calls for building 53 townhomes on the edge of Aurora that will sell for between $500,000 and $600,000; after the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development on October 12, some residents had filed an appeal that was slated to be discussed by Aurora City Council that night.
Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in January
Parker Officials map out the Dransfeldt Road Extension Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker plans to start an ambitious project in the New Year that includes constructing the longest bridge the town’s ever built.
Services restored in Aurora following Thursday's technical outages
Services were restored in Aurora following Thursday's outages, the city said. Services were restored at 6 p.m., the city said. Aurora on Thursday said its 911 responses will be slower as a result of technical outages. The city said the outages may affect emergency services but emphasized that, while responses...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 11.18.22
Collab Architecture’s Jordan Lockner, AIA Named CU Boulder’s ENVD Young Designer of the Year. The University of Colorado Boulder Program in Environmental Design announced the recipient of the 2022 Environmental Design Alumni Award. This year’s honoree for the Young Designer Award is Collab Architecture’s Jordan Lockner. The ENVD Alumni Award honors individuals who have demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to the design and architectural professions.
Denver-area rent down by a whopping $8
The most recent figures offer a breather for embattled renters. Prices have not dropped in any significant way, but they have at least stopped skyrocketing for the time being. i
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Tallest Mass Timber Building Set to Break Ground in 2023
Denver’s tallest mass timber building will break ground in July 2023, Denver-based Tres Birds announced today. Situated in the RiNo Arts District, the 12-story multifamily building named “Return to Form” will be located at 3495 Wynkoop Street and will include 84 dwelling units including four penthouse units, 32 two-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units. Four of the units will be affordable as defined by the City of Denver.
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
KDVR.com
Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened
Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
Neighbors help neighbors in Aurora through Snow Busters program
Aurora is seeking volunteers to help clear snow for neighbors in need through its snow shoveling program.
Boulder County buys $10.8 million Heil Valley Ranch parcel
Boulder County commissioners approved a $10.8 million purchase on 586 acres in Heil Valley Ranch. The county has been leasing the land, located in the middle of the open space property west of Longmont, from the Colorado State Land Board since 1998. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during Tuesday’s meeting.
macaronikid.com
Anythink & City of Thornton Announce Community Center Project
Anythink Libraries and the City of Thornton have announced their partnership in the new Thornton Community Center rebuild project which is scheduled to open at the end of 2024. Located at 2211 Eppinger Boulevard in south Thornton, this 40,000-square-foot building designed by Studiotrope Design Collective will house the Thornton Community...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. DPS board votes down school closings. Two schools will stay open...
franchising.com
Ziggi’s Coffee Opens Second Arvada Location in 2022
November 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLORADO - With the opening of its second Arvada location in less than six months, Ziggi’s Coffee now has multiple locations to serve the West Denver-Metro community. The new drive-thru, which also features a walk-up window, is located off Wadsworth Blvd. at 7700 W. 67th Ave. and is owned by local franchisees, Brittany and Eric Johnson.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
Live updates: More snow, closures and delays
It's a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow falls in Denver and across Colorado.
What will stop repeat crashes at this Aurora intersection?
There's a sign of progress for a dangerous intersection at the center of a recent FOX31 Problem Solvers story.
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
Denver International Airport begins construction of new security area
Denver International Airport will begin construction of a security checkpoint on the northeast side of Level 6 this week, resulting in multiple closures in and outside the Jeppesen Terminal until the project's projected completion in 2026. The expansion is part of the $1.3 billion Great Hall Completion Project, which began...
Comments / 1