ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Aurora and East Colfax Residents Oppose Another Housing Development

Residents of northwest Aurora as well as Denver's East Colfax neighborhood headed out into the cold on November 14 to demonstrate against the site plan for another housing development proposed for their area. The proposal for Grand Avenue calls for building 53 townhomes on the edge of Aurora that will sell for between $500,000 and $600,000; after the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development on October 12, some residents had filed an appeal that was slated to be discussed by Aurora City Council that night.
AURORA, CO
milehighcre.com

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 11.18.22

Collab Architecture’s Jordan Lockner, AIA Named CU Boulder’s ENVD Young Designer of the Year. The University of Colorado Boulder Program in Environmental Design announced the recipient of the 2022 Environmental Design Alumni Award. This year’s honoree for the Young Designer Award is Collab Architecture’s Jordan Lockner. The ENVD Alumni Award honors individuals who have demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to the design and architectural professions.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver’s Tallest Mass Timber Building Set to Break Ground in 2023

Denver’s tallest mass timber building will break ground in July 2023, Denver-based Tres Birds announced today. Situated in the RiNo Arts District, the 12-story multifamily building named “Return to Form” will be located at 3495 Wynkoop Street and will include 84 dwelling units including four penthouse units, 32 two-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units. Four of the units will be affordable as defined by the City of Denver.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened

Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

Anythink & City of Thornton Announce Community Center Project

Anythink Libraries and the City of Thornton have announced their partnership in the new Thornton Community Center rebuild project which is scheduled to open at the end of 2024. Located at 2211 Eppinger Boulevard in south Thornton, this 40,000-square-foot building designed by Studiotrope Design Collective will house the Thornton Community...
THORNTON, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. DPS board votes down school closings. Two schools will stay open...
COLORADO STATE
franchising.com

Ziggi’s Coffee Opens Second Arvada Location in 2022

November 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLORADO - With the opening of its second Arvada location in less than six months, Ziggi’s Coffee now has multiple locations to serve the West Denver-Metro community. The new drive-thru, which also features a walk-up window, is located off Wadsworth Blvd. at 7700 W. 67th Ave. and is owned by local franchisees, Brittany and Eric Johnson.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Costco opening moved to spring 2023

A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy