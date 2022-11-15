Residents of northwest Aurora as well as Denver's East Colfax neighborhood headed out into the cold on November 14 to demonstrate against the site plan for another housing development proposed for their area. The proposal for Grand Avenue calls for building 53 townhomes on the edge of Aurora that will sell for between $500,000 and $600,000; after the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development on October 12, some residents had filed an appeal that was slated to be discussed by Aurora City Council that night.

