Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families soon. This old man is around 10 years old and was left in the surrender cage at the animal shelter. Rex was flea infested and taken immediately to the veterinarian's office where workers didn't think he would survive.
WSYX ABC6
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
WSYX ABC6
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
WSYX ABC6
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
WSYX ABC6
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
WSYX ABC6
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
WSYX ABC6
Healthy alternatives to consider over the holidays with a pumpkin parfait
Ahead of the holidays, Mount Carmel’s Healthy Living Center team joins Good Day Columbus to discuss ways to add healthy alternatives to your family Thanksgiving feast including Butternut Squash Soup and Pumpkin Parfaits! These recipes are delicious and will certainly help families stay on track with their health this holiday season.
WSYX ABC6
Nationwide Children's lighting up the lawn for patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new Nationwide Children's Hospital tradition kicks off Wednesday night. 'Light up the Lawn, Light up a Life' is a light-up butterfly display on the lawn in front of the hospital, along Livingston Avenue. Every time a community member donates $10 or more to the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police and community volunteers deliver Thanksgiving supplies to families in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police officers, the Starfish Assignment, and community partners teamed up to donate free holiday meals to hundreds of families in Linden. Volunteers gathered at Douglas Community Center to pack bags of supplies including, frozen turkeys and side dishes, and then went door-to-door delivering the supplies to families living in the Rosewind Apartments.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
WSYX ABC6
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
WSYX ABC6
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
WSYX ABC6
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
WSYX ABC6
Employees at downtown Columbus Starbucks location strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers at one Columbus Starbucks location took to the picket line Thursday, joining employees at more than 100 stores nationwide. Employees at the Starbucks on East Broad Street and Third Street picketed Thursday. More than 100 unionized Starbucks stores across the county are striking Thursday...
WSYX ABC6
Shadowbox LIVE Holiday Showcase takes the stage tonight
Shadowbox Live is bringing back two of their beloved Holiday productions this season! Not So Silent Night, a family friendly musical will grace the Shadowbox stage from the 27th of this month to December 18, and the iconic sketch comedy and live music experience, Holiday Hoopla, opens tonight November 17th and runs through December 23rd! Shadowbox CEO Stacie Boord joins Good Day Columbus with a preview of what guests can expect on stage over the holidays!
WSYX ABC6
54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
WSYX ABC6
An extra dash of spices for your Thanksgiving feast
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Whipping up a classic recipe with an extra dose of spices for the family to enjoy this Thanksgiving Monika Arora joins Good Day Columbus with a little twist to add to your dinner table!. Tandoori Turkey Breast with Roast Veggies. Ingredients. 1 whole bone-in turkey...
