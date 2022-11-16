ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello Files For Divorce From Wife After 4 Years Of Marriage

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J36aM_0jBlkZbt00

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it dunzo as the reality tv star officially filed for divorce on November 7th after four years of marriage, E! News reports.. If you’ve been keeping up with The Challenge, you’ll remember CT from his original season of the Real World. The 13th season, which was filmed in Paris, featured CT stirring up drama as he got into bar fights not only with French strangers but with his roommates as well.

MTV fans and viewers have stuck with CT since 2003. Shortly after his Real World debut, he moved on to compete in The Inferno on The Challenge in 2004. He’s been a mainstay on the show since.

Back in September 2018, CT and Lili were married in front of family and some of his TV co-stars. Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski, Leroy Garrett, and Wes Bergmann were all present for the couple’s exchanging of vows. Viewers were also granted an inside look during their MTV wedding special.

During CT’s time on The Challenge after his marriage, signs that his relationship at home was rocky were more than present. The premiere episode of The Challenge: Double Agents revealed that he and his wife were separated. In a clip, he said, “The last few seasons, I wasn’t in the best place mentally.” If you watched the latest seasons of The Challenge, you’d be able to see that based on a few of his fights.

“Marriage was not going well. I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore,” he said.

Although that was mentioned, they left fans confused by their seeming reconciliation when photos of the two cozied up were posted on Instagram. In true CT fashion, we got a cryptic caption that read, “Got the nerve to say I’m playing w her feelings… #sayiwontpostapic.”

CT is a controversial character on MTV and The Challenge. Fans love him, and some love to hate him. However, I wish him and his family the best during this time. After reading some of the comments on social media, it would be interesting if The Challenge brought both CT and Lili back for an “exes” season of the beloved competition show.

TELL US – WHAT WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT DO YOU HAVE FOR CT AND LILI DURING THIS TIME?

[Photo Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV]

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
TODAY.com

Tia Mowry can pinpoint the exact moment she knew her marriage was over

Tia Mowry, who announced in October she and husband Cory Hardrict were breaking up 14 years after their wedding, can name exact moment she knew her marriage was in trouble. During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Sister, Sister" said the "awakening," as she put it, came after a perspective change.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Live Action News

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money

A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
ARIZONA STATE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy