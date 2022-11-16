The Challenge’s CT Tamburello Files For Divorce From Wife After 4 Years Of Marriage

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it dunzo as the reality tv star officially filed for divorce on November 7th after four years of marriage, E! News reports.. If you’ve been keeping up with The Challenge, you’ll remember CT from his original season of the Real World. The 13th season, which was filmed in Paris, featured CT stirring up drama as he got into bar fights not only with French strangers but with his roommates as well.

MTV fans and viewers have stuck with CT since 2003. Shortly after his Real World debut, he moved on to compete in The Inferno on The Challenge in 2004. He’s been a mainstay on the show since.

Back in September 2018, CT and Lili were married in front of family and some of his TV co-stars. Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski, Leroy Garrett, and Wes Bergmann were all present for the couple’s exchanging of vows. Viewers were also granted an inside look during their MTV wedding special.

During CT’s time on The Challenge after his marriage, signs that his relationship at home was rocky were more than present. The premiere episode of The Challenge: Double Agents revealed that he and his wife were separated. In a clip, he said, “The last few seasons, I wasn’t in the best place mentally.” If you watched the latest seasons of The Challenge, you’d be able to see that based on a few of his fights.

“Marriage was not going well. I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore,” he said.

Although that was mentioned, they left fans confused by their seeming reconciliation when photos of the two cozied up were posted on Instagram. In true CT fashion, we got a cryptic caption that read, “Got the nerve to say I’m playing w her feelings… #sayiwontpostapic.”

CT is a controversial character on MTV and The Challenge. Fans love him, and some love to hate him. However, I wish him and his family the best during this time. After reading some of the comments on social media, it would be interesting if The Challenge brought both CT and Lili back for an “exes” season of the beloved competition show.

[Photo Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV]