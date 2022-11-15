Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits LeBron James For Stepping Up As Leader
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bounce back from their disappointing start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, hoping their win over the Brooklyn Nets could be a turning point. L.A. beat the Nets on Sunday, improving to 3-10 on the season. But they still rank 14th in...
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Appreciates Dennis Schroder’s Support During Rehab Of Injured Thumb
For the second season in a row, the injury bug hit the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason, delaying the season debuts of important role players. While Troy Brown Jr. only missed the first two games of the 2022-23 campaign with a back issue, thumb surgery sidelined both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant for a month. Their absence contributed to L.A.’s poor 3-10 start to the season, limiting head coach Darvin Ham’s options to kickstart the team’s stuttering offense.
Lakers Rumors: Western Conference Executive Thinks Wizards’ Bradley Beal Will Be Traded To L.A.
The NBA awaits the Los Angeles Lakers’ move regarding Russell Westbrook’s future amid L.A.’s struggles early in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers head into Friday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record, the third-worst in the league. The Purple and Gold’s offense was the biggest disappointment of the first month of the season — and it still ranks last with L.A. scoring just 105.4 points per 100 possessions in the first 13 games.
Lakers News: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Looked Good In Return To Practice Ahead Of Potential Debuts
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to receive a huge boost with the expected returns of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant on Friday. The Lakers will enter Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record after shooting woes set them back in the first month of the 2022-23 season. But fortunes seem to be finally turning for L.A.
Lakers Nation Roundtable: After 3-10 Start, Should L.A. Make Trade Or Stand Pat?
The Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves in an interesting position as far as making a trade to improve the roster or standing pat and hanging onto their limited future assets. It’s no secret that the Lakers came into the 2022-23 season with hopes of bouncing back and competing for...
Lakers News: Max Christie Placed In Health And Safety Protocols
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced rookie Max Christie entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The news comes ahead of their Friday night game against the Detroit Pistons. Per the NBA’s guidelines, players are not required to undergo regular testing for the 2022-23 season but there are...
