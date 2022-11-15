ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Appreciates Dennis Schroder’s Support During Rehab Of Injured Thumb

For the second season in a row, the injury bug hit the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason, delaying the season debuts of important role players. While Troy Brown Jr. only missed the first two games of the 2022-23 campaign with a back issue, thumb surgery sidelined both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant for a month. Their absence contributed to L.A.’s poor 3-10 start to the season, limiting head coach Darvin Ham’s options to kickstart the team’s stuttering offense.
Lakers Rumors: Western Conference Executive Thinks Wizards’ Bradley Beal Will Be Traded To L.A.

The NBA awaits the Los Angeles Lakers’ move regarding Russell Westbrook’s future amid L.A.’s struggles early in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers head into Friday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record, the third-worst in the league. The Purple and Gold’s offense was the biggest disappointment of the first month of the season — and it still ranks last with L.A. scoring just 105.4 points per 100 possessions in the first 13 games.
Lakers News: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Looked Good In Return To Practice Ahead Of Potential Debuts

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to receive a huge boost with the expected returns of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant on Friday. The Lakers will enter Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record after shooting woes set them back in the first month of the 2022-23 season. But fortunes seem to be finally turning for L.A.
