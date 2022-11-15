Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands In Europe But Only Has 288 HP
The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Has 410-Mile Range And A Misleading Price
Lucid says its new entry-level Air Pure sedan can travel 410 miles (660 km) on a single charge, reminding us yet again just how far EVs have come – and can now go. That 410-mile figure does however mean that the Pure has the shortest driving range of any Air model. The 819 hp (830 PS) Grand Touring is good for 516 miles or 830 km (469 miles / 755 km on 21-inch wheels) and the 1,050 hp (1,065 PS) Grand Touring Performance is rated at 446 miles (718 km). But the Pure isn’t far behind the new Touring, which features a 620 hp (629 PS) drivetrain and can travel 425 miles (684 km) on 19-inch wheels.
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
TechCrunch
The new 2023 Toyota Prius plays up power, not fuel economy
The car created – and dominated – the segment when it launched in the U.S. 22 years ago. But the world’s first production hybrid car has steadily lost ground to new models from American, German, Japanese and Korean automakers as it enters its fifth generation. The 2023...
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick is worth buying if you're interested in a new compact pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
G-Power’s 720 HP BMW M3 Is Aimed At Those Seeking Supercar Performance
Not satisfied with the performance that the latest-generation BMW M3 offers from the factory, the experts over at G-Power have launched an upgrade package for the sports sedan. Dubbed the G3M Bi-Turbo, the car’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder benefits from new ECU software. This means that rather than pumping out 503...
Carscoops
Tesla Will Deliver Its First Electric Semis To Customers At Live December 1st Event
After years of development and numerous delays, the Tesla Semi is nearly here. The first deliveries will take place at a live event for the occasion on December 1st. We expect a full breakdown of the truck’s specifications and there’s a chance that Tesla might even throw in a surprise or two along the way.
Carscoops
The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring
It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
Carscoops
Chevrolet May Have Underrated The Corvette Z06’s Glorious 5.5-Liter V8
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the hottest new cars of the year and eager to see just how much power it really has, one owner has already strapped his personal Z06 on the dyno. As you probably already know, the new Corvette Z06 is fitted with a...
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa Gets More Expensive But Gains More Equipment
The Nissan Versa has been hit with a small price increase for the 2023 model year but thanks to a series of upgrades, the price hike doesn’t seem unreasonable. Pricing for Nissan’s sub-compact sedan kicks off from $15,730 when ordered in entry-level S guise with the standard 5-speed manual transmission, representing just a small jump from the $15,080 commanded by the 2022 model. Shoppers can also order the Versa S with Nissan’s Xtronic CVT from $17,400, up from last year’s $16,750.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate Plugs Into The Future With PHEV Powertrain
Crossovers might be king, but Mercedes isn’t ready to give up on wagons and that’s clear once again as spy photographers have snapped the redesigned E-Class Estate. Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the model will follow in the footsteps of the sedan and adopt an evolutionary but streamlined design. The camouflage hides a number of details, but we can see the grocery getter will have a larger and more prominent single bar grille that is flanked by sweptback headlights and a wide central intake.
Carscoops
Why Wait For Porsche’s 911 Dakar When You Can Get This Safari-Style 911 Carrera Coupe Now
Porsche’s official off-road version of the 911 that will be given the “Dakar” title is just around the corner, but it’s a big company now with very high standards, so it’ll take some time before anyone can actually park a modern rally-ready 911 under their garage – and that’s if you manage to get in line first.
Carscoops
Mansory Tempesta Verde Is A Half-Green Half-White Ferrari Roma
Mansory launched a comprehensive tuning kit for the Ferrari Roma in March 2022, but the tuner is now back with a unique example called “Mansory Tempesta Verde”. The one-off stands out thanks to an unusual two-tone color finish, with one side of the bodywork being white and the other being electric green.
Carscoops
Ford Sharpens Bronco Sport’s Off-Road Credentials With New Diamond Package
The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport might share a name but they present very different problems for Ford. The “real” Bronco, the retro off-roader built to rival the Jeep Wrangler, is in such demand that Ford production can’t keep up, leaving buyers frustrated with endless delays. The more conventional Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is currently languishing in ninth place in the compact crossover segment where it’s comprehensively ass-whooped by competent but theoretically less interesting rivals, most notably the Toyota RAV4, and also has to battle its own Escape brother.
Carscoops
The Acura NSX Is Dead As The Last Type S Has Been Built
It’s the end of an era at Acura as the last NSX has been built at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The final second-generation car was a Gotham Gray NSX Type S, which was introduced last fall and limited to 350 units. The high-performance model was notable for being the most powerful NSX ever as it featured a revised twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and an upgraded Sport Hybrid system.
Carscoops
Ultra Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Visits The Top Gear Test Track
While continuation cars are cool, most seem to be as rare and babied as the originals. Fortunately, that’s not always the case, as this Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been given a thorough thrashing around the Top Gear test track by none other than The Stig. Limited to...
Carscoops
2023 Suzuki Across Gains New Digital Cockpit From Toyota RAV4 Twin
The Suzuki Across got minor model year updates for 2022 focused on faster charging, but the infotainment and instrument cluster retained their old form. This changes in 2023, as the plug-in hybrid SUV gains the new infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster found in the recently facelifted Toyota RAV4 twin.
Carscoops
Europe’s Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours
Pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition started in select European markets on November 9, but the demand for the EV was so high that all of the 2,500 units sold out in less than 24 hours. The Ioniq 6 First Edition was offered in Germany, the UK, France,...
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Prius Coming To Europe Solely As A 220 HP PHEV
Toyota announced that the all-new fifth-generation Prius will be available in Europe in PHEV-only form with 220 hp, offering improved efficiency, and double the electric range of its predecessor. The European premiere of the electrified model is scheduled for December 5, ahead of the first deliveries in spring 2023. More...
Comments / 0