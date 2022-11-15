ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

yoursportsedge.com

Colonel Swim Season Underway

Christian County finished third in a three-team meet Tuesday with Hopkinsville and Bowling Green at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. The Colonels tallied 21 points to finish six points behind second place Hopkinsville. Bowling Green won with 190 points. COLONEL RESULTS. Peyton Epley – 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle (35.41);...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Colonels’ Underhill on Signing With EKU Baseball

Christian County senior OF/P Elijah Underhill made his commitment to Eastern Kentucky University official on Thursday at a signing ceremony at the Colonels’ baseball building. Check out what Underhill had to say about his future at EKU and his goals for the upcoming high school season.
RICHMOND, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Tiger Swimmers Take Second in Tri-Meet

Hopkinsville High School hosted Bowling Green and Christian County in a three-team girls’ swim meet Tuesday at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. Hoptown finished second to Bowling Green 106-171. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Lauren Montgomery – 1st in the 100-yard freestyle (59.54); 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle (26.88) Riley Robinson...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Swimmers Take Second in Tri-Meet

Hopkinsville High School hosted Bowling Green and Christian County in a three-team swim meet Tuesday at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. Hoptown finished second to Bowling Green 27-190. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Cam Peacock – 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle (28.39); 3rd in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.51) Cody Robinson – 3rd...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville State Clarksville Campus Student Awarded

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Dawne Moore, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and current Nashville State Community College student success veteran advisor at the Clarksville campus, has been awarded a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans. Moore was honored during a Nashville State’s Veterans Day...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
franchising.com

Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.

November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN

