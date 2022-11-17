Idaho university murders – live: Police admit errors and backtrack as they reveal other roommates were in home

An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.

The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.

Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on Instagram.

The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that hasn’t been recovered, police said Tuesday.

Their deaths were labeled homicides, but no arrests have been made and no suspects named.

Despite the killer remaining at large, police have insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” and there is no “ongoing threat”.

On Wednesday, chilling new video emerged showing Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck hours before their deaths. Police are reportedly looking to speak with other individuals in the footage.