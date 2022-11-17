ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho university murders – live: Police admit errors and backtrack as they reveal other roommates were in home

By Rachel Sharp,Maroosha Muzaffar,Megan Sheets and Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaNih_0jBlj9xH00

An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.

The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.

Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on Instagram.

The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that hasn’t been recovered, police said Tuesday.

Their deaths were labeled homicides, but no arrests have been made and no suspects named.

Despite the killer remaining at large, police have insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” and there is no “ongoing threat”.

On Wednesday, chilling new video emerged showing Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck hours before their deaths. Police are reportedly looking to speak with other individuals in the footage.

Comments / 39

AARGH
3d ago

It is strange that there were 6 people in the house, 4 victims and 2 others. Why did it take 8 hours for the 4 victims to be discovered by the other 2 roommates? Why did the call in report an “unconscious person” when it’s been said it was a very violent bloody scene, so much so it was literally soaking through the wall and floor of the house and seeping outside down the foundation of the house? The video shows the two girls, one of which is way more intoxicated than the other and she stumbles over a trash can and runs into people as she tried to say hi to someone while she struggles to even hold her footing swaying back and forth. I can imagine the two roommates and the four victims may have all been extremely intoxicated to witness or defend themselves but why no screams why the “unconscious person” call? A bloody scene would have most people screaming there’s blood everywhere and people may be dead but to just say there’s an unconscious person. It’s just very strange.

Reply(3)
25
Jill Hardwick
3d ago

How do the police know that their is no active threat ? When the killer is still at Large ? What makes the police think it was a isolated incident, maybe the killer is taking a break until he figures out who his next victims will be.Police do not know anything about the crime, because the killer is still at Large, the police do not know the motivation behind the murders. I think their must have been more then one killer, to stab 4 people, you'd think if their was only one killer doing the stabbing's, that 1 or 2 of the college students would have been able to escape unless they were all sleeping.If the killer was apprehended, then their would be no active threat.No one knows what a nut case is still running loose will do next.

Reply
14
Estev
3d ago

At first I thought the police must be doing a good job and not compromising the investigation. Now I'm thinking they're incompetent. WTH?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
People

Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site

Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Slain College Students Called Friend Ten Times Before They Were Killed

The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered is not happy with the slow pace of the investigation. Alivia Goncalves spoke with Inside Edition and said that she has done some investigating of her own into the deaths of her sister, Kaylee Gonzalez, and her friends, Madison Mogan, Ethan Chapo, and Xana Kernodle.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths

Investigators are looking for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported.Authorities in the city of Moscow, Idaho, have released little information about the deaths, including the cause, but have said all four students are victims and that there is no active risk to the community.The Idaho Statesman reported late Monday night that investigators are seeking a suspect.“All I can say is the deaths are ruled a homicide at this point, and homicide and murder are synonymous,” police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told...
MOSCOW, ID
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
The Independent

Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims

Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy