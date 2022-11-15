Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Target, Carnival, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the big box retailer tumbled more than 13.1% after the company said its profit fell by around 50% in its fiscal third quarter and cut its fourth-quarter outlook, after seeing sales slow in late October. "As we look ahead, we expect the challenging environment to linger beyond the holiday season and into 2023," its CFO said on an earnings call. Other retail names such as Macy's, Gap and Nordstrom followed Target lower.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
Wall Street slips as Target stumbles and weighs on retailers
Retailers and technology companies led a broad slide for stocks Wednesday after a dismal financial report from Target overshadowed a positive retail sector report from the government. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.8%, wiping out most of its gains from a day earlier. The Dow Jones industrial average...
msn.com
Walmart, Nike Lead the Dow Higher Tuesday
Investors are getting into the holiday mood, and the latest moves on Wall Street suggest that optimism is rising. After a pause on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) got back on track Tuesday morning, rising more than 1% shortly after the market open. A lot of discussion...
tipranks.com
Chip Stocks Power Up After Buffet’s Big Buy of TSM
Semiconductor stocks were on an upswing on Tuesday. One of the prominent stocks among them was Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) which was up by more than 10% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought 60 million shares valued at $4.1 billion. Berkshire’s big buy...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
teslarati.com
Tesla plunges in recent Kelly Blue Book report, counter to strong Q3 sales
Tesla fell in Kelly Blue Book’s most recent Q3 analysis report, yet the results contradict Tesla’s actual Q3 sales volume. Kelly Blue Book’s (KBB) recent Q3 report is not as cut and dry as it first appears. The report states that “shopping for Tesla plunged in the third quarter,” most luxury buyers instead looked to BMW, which dominated the segment. Yet, with sales data from both companies contradicting KBB’s results, conclusions are confounding.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever
AbbVie’s two newer immunology drugs may drive a new phase of growth. Intuitive Surgical’s procedures and revenue both are on the rise. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end higher Friday, but stocks book weekly drop
The Dow and S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher Friday, but with the main U.S. equity indexes still booking a weekly loss as doubts emerged about the staying power of a rally sparked by signs of easing U.S. inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 200 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,747 Friday. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.5%, but failed to end above the 4,000 mark after trading above that level several times intraday in past sessions this week. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a 0.01% gain Friday. Stocks wobbled earlier this week after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's rate could end up as high as 7%, up from the current 3.75% to 4% range. Higher rates make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow. This tightening cycle differs from the recent past in that the central bank has been raising rates into what appears to be a slowing economy, with economists and investors seeing the risks of recession increasing as the Fed tightens the screws of financing conditions. The Dow ended the week flat, while the S&P 500 posted a 0.7% weekly decline and the Nasdaq shed 1.6%, according to FactSet. Stocks have ended lower in two of the past three weeks. The 10-year Treasury rate fell for two straight weeks, and it pegged near 3.817% Friday ahead of the shortened holiday week for Thanksgiving.
Stocks Edge Lower, Nvidia, Cisco, Macy's And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slip As Inflation Concerns Resurface. U.S. equity futures edged lower in overnight trading, while the dollar bumped higher against its global peers amid a modest advance in Treasury bond yields as investors debated the impact of solid retail sales data on the broader inflation dynamic in the world's largest economy.
msn.com
Dow falls slightly as U.S. stocks open lower after retail sales report
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assess fresh retail sales data that came in slightly above expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that sales at retailers rose 1.3% in October. That's slightly above the 1.2% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The Federal Reserve has been trying to cool the economy and bring down inflation through monetary tightening.
Investopedia
Target Warning Overshadows Retail Sales Gain; Stock Slumps
U.S. consumers may already be starting to shop as if a recession is right around the corner. While nationwide October retail sales exceeded expectations, Target Corp. (TGT) shares plummeted 15% in on Nov. 16 after the retailer cut its profit outlook for a second time this year, citing a "challenging economic environment" as it reported disappointing quarterly results.
Twist Bioscience's Earnings: A Preview
Twist Bioscience TWST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25. Twist Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stocks Edge Higher, Amazon, Gap, Applied Materials, Visa - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Amid Inflation Re-Think. U.S. equity futures moved cautiously higher Friday as investors looked to claw back losses from a muted week for stocks while closely tracking both the dollar and Treasury bond markets amid a seemingly renewed hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
msn.com
Walmart stock surge would add about 70 points to the Dow, heads for biggest post-earnings gain in 4 years
Shares of Walmart Inc. shot up 7.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, in the wake of better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and the $3 billion opioid settlement, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers ahead of the open. The implied premarket price gain would add about 70 points to the Dow's price, while Dow futures climbed 377 points, or 1.1%. The discount retail behemoth's stock rally is on track for the biggest one-day gain since it soared 11.7% on March 17, 2020. It is also headed for the biggest one-day post-earnings gain since it jumped 9.3% on Aug. 16, 2018, after results for the fiscal second-quarter of 2018 were reported. Walmart's stock, which was on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since May 16, had gained 4.4% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has lost 4.4% and the Dow has slipped 1.1%.
tipranks.com
Nvidia Shares (NASDAQ: NVDA) Rise after Beating Revenue Estimates
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.58, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.70 per share. In addition, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its...
Nvidia Stock Jumps As Data Center Gains Offset Q3 Earnings Miss
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but saw solid gains in its data center business despite softness in China and a pullback in global demand. Nvidia said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October, the group's fiscal third quarter, came in...
