Richmond County, NC

Supporting our students

 2 days ago
Apostle Dr. Brenda Fairley-Ferebee with, Trusting in Jesus Ministries in Dobbins Heights, delivered a donation to Monroe Avenue Elementary School today. She partnered with Pastor Larry Williams with Tabernacle of God Ministries in Mullins, SC, in donating an electric desk to Monroe Avenue. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Apostle Dr. Brenda Fairley-Ferebee with, Trusting in Jesus Ministries in Dobbins Heights, delivered a donation to Monroe Avenue Elementary School today. She partnered with Pastor Larry Williams with Tabernacle of God Ministries in Mullins, SC, in donating an electric desk to Monroe Avenue.

