The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
Money

How Low Could Inflation Go in 2023? Here Are 4 Expert Predictions

After inflation data came in better than expected last week, investors celebrated and stocks had their best day since 2020. Investors and shoppers will have more to celebrate if inflation falls even further next year, like many experts are forecasting. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for months...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Consumer prices rose a lower than expected 7.7% in October compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics recent consumer price index report. In the immediate previous months, that figure had been between 8% and 9%. The 7.7% figure was not uniform across all products and services. As […]
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off

Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
NBC News

Yellen says she expects inflation will return to normal levels 'over the next couple of years'

BALI, Indonesia — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects inflation will recede to normal levels over the next two years, down from near-four-decade highs. “I do expect inflation to come down,” Yellen said in an interview at the summit of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations here when she was asked whether the worst of the price increases were over. “I think we see some good indications that inflation is poised to come down.”
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Newsweek

Fall in Key Inflation Measure Gives Further Hope for Economy

There was good economic news on Tuesday as a key indicator of future prices was eight percent year-on-year for October (ahead of expectations), giving hope that inflation can be reduced to more typical levels in 2023. The latest reading of the Producer Price Index, published by The Bureau of Labor...
moneyweek.com

UK inflation hits 41-year high of 11.1%

Energy bills and food prices pushed inflation up to 11.1% in the 12 months to October, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed – up from 10.1% in September. This is the highest inflation figure since ONS records began in 1997. Modelled consumer price inflation...
Cheddar News

Used Cars Are Getting Cheaper and Bringing Down Inflation

A used 2020 Jeep is on display on a lot in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Price increases moderated in the United States last month, Thursday, Nov. 10, in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The Independent

UK economy in recession says OBR as growth forecast for next year slashed

Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.The OBR also pulled down growth expectations for the following year in the face of continued inflationary pressure.Our November 2022 GDP growth forecast. Full forecast published after the Chancellor’s #AutumnStatement speech pic.twitter.com/U1iKT9KFaC— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) November 17, 2022It has, however, slightly upgraded...

