On Tuesday afternoon, King County prosecutors stacked one tragedy on top of another as they gave notice of their intent to charge a 14-year-old child as an adult after alleging that he fatally shot a 17-year-old student at Ingraham High School last week. With the 14-year-old in pretrial detention until the next hearing, which is scheduled for January, there are now two families in north Seattle who will spend the holidays with empty seats at their dinner tables.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO