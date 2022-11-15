ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Buffett's Berkshire Buys Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, Sells Bank Stocks

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spTmr_0jBlhIsz00

Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway purchased over $4 billion worth of shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Free Report during the third quarter while it sold some shares of two bank stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Free Report (BRK.B) - Get Free Report sold its shares of Bank of New York (BK) - Get Free Report and U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get Free Report, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing on Nov. 14.

The behemoth bought shares of oil giant Chevron CVX and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Free Report during the third quarter, but those purchases were disclosed previously.

Buffett's team acquired 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, which is a contract producer of semiconductors globally and was worth $4.4 billion on Monday. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor stock rose by over 12% on Tuesday.

Semiconductor stocks took a beating during the height of the global pandemic as supply chain bottlenecks delayed shipments while demand rose.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have been trading at around half of the $145 peak it reached in January.

The conglomerate does not always disclose whether the decision to purchase the stocks is made by Buffett, who serves as CEO, or by Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, his investment managers, within Berkshire's $306 billion equity portfolio.

Buffett has discussed in the past how he is less eager to buy tech stocks.

Apple AAPL remains its top stock holding and the number of shares did not change during the quarter. Berkshire owns 895 million shares that are valued at $132 billion and consist of 40% of the portfolio, while it also owns one billion shares of Bank of America that are worth $38 billion.

Berkshire divested 10.1 million shares of Bank of New York and now owns 62.2 million shares worth $2.7 billion.

The conglomerate also lowered its holding in U.S. Bancorp by 42 million shares to 77.8 million in the third quarter and lowered its stake to 52.5 million shares in October, which is now worth about $2.3 billion.

Berkshire increased its holding in Chevron by 3.9 million shares to a total of 165.3 million shares that are now worth $31 billion. The company also bought 35 million more shares in Occidental Petroleum to 194.3 million shares that now have a $14 billion valuation.

Berkshire raised its holding in Paramount (PARA) - Get Free Report by 12.8 million shares to a total of 91.2 million shares that are valued at $1.7 billion. The stock has sunk by 38% in 2022 and Berkshire now has a 14% stake in the media company.

Berkshire's new investment was allocating $300 million into 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) - Get Free Report, a building materials manufacturer.

The company also made a smaller investment when it purchased 12.8 million shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) - Get Free Report, an investment bank, that are valued at $475 million.

Berkshire cut its holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report by eight million shares and now owns 60.1 million, which is valued at $4.4 billion.

Shares of Activision are trading at $74, falling by 4.65% during the past six months and far below the $95 a share acquisition offer from Microsoft MSFT because of antitrust issues.

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy