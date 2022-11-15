Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Community Food Pantry to distribute free Thanksgiving meals Saturday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Food Pantry will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19. The pantry will be handing out meals to families in need in the Reno/Sparks area from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. at 1135 12th street. Turkeys will be given out on a first...
2news.com
Elementary school students in Carson City celebrate Math Madness Week
Elementary schools in the Carson City School District took time to observe designated Math Weeks and Math Nights over the course of the past few weeks. The celebrations were designed to change the way students experience mathematics by hosting special events and activities designed to create a passion for and to help foster mathematical thinking.
2news.com
Family Resource Centers partner with nonprofits for Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
The Sparks and North Valleys sites of the Washoe County School District Family Resource Centers joined forces today with nonprofits The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Catholic Charities of Nevada to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. It was apparent during the giveaway that the...
Sierra Sun
Martis Camp foundation donates $750k to local nonprofits in 1 day
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Christmas came early to dozens of nonprofits who work tirelessly to make the Truckee/North Tahoe community a wonderful place to live. On Monday morning, members of the Martis Camp Foundation community grants committee started handing out grants to their nonprofit partners. They started at 9 a.m. and finished hand delivering checks at 4 p.m. In all, 53 organizations received grants totaling $750,000.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s ER continues to treat pediatric patients
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 100 years St. Mary’s has provided medical care to Northern Nevada. It might have been a surprise to many when last week, the hospital announced it would no longer provide maternal/child services. That message it appears has caused some confusion says the...
2news.com
'Power of the Purse' Fundraiser Returns to Reno Ballroom
The Power of the Purse fundraiser is back in person this year. The annual event benefits the Nevada Women's Fund. "The Nevada Women's Fund was founded in 1983 to provide academic scholarships for women living in Northern Nevada and going to school in Northern Nevada," said Nevada Women's Fund President and CEO Ila Achtabowski. "The idea is if we invest in a woman's education today, she's going to reinvest back into our community professionally, civically and financially for decades to come."
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
Nurses, mothers bemoan closure of St. Mary’s maternity ward
For decades, families have welcomed new members at the maternity ward of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, but that tradition abruptly ended the evening of Nov. 11. The post Nurses, mothers bemoan closure of St. Mary’s maternity ward appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
Nevada Appeal
Carson superintendent hears concerns over student behavior
Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling provided an overview of comments from site visits and listening sessions he collected in the first quarter. Feuling, who took the position on July 1 this year, presented his findings to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 8. The visits, which included a total of 29 sessions or meetings, were to identify consistencies in staff comments or needs for the Carson City School District’s daily work in instructional issues, administrative or operational needs and functions.
Record-Courier
Barton announces plan to move base to Stateline
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
2news.com
Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno
The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
2news.com
City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges
(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
KOLO TV Reno
Remembering John Mayer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks and its schools lost one of their own this week. John Mayer, a third-generation resident, long-time educator and the longest-serving councilman in city history, passed away. I knew John Mayer when we were both serving in the Air Force. You always knew where...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters Celebrate Grand Re-Openings
On Friday, the Sparks community welcomed back the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. Later that day, the Reno community welcomed back its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event took place at each of these locations that included the recognition of...
2news.com
Holiday Food Box Giveaway
In total, they'll be providing meals for 323 families from 32 schools in the north Reno area. Missionaries from the church filled cars to the brim with Thanksgiving holiday food items.
2news.com
No More Babies at Saint Mary's: Community Reaction
After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Now, all current and future patients have to transfer somewhere else. It'll have a big impact on Northern Nevada's medical community, and for the families planning to deliver there, including one local mom, who says she's heartbroken.
KOLO TV Reno
Veterans encouraged to look into the PACT ACT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the PACT ACT. It allows Veterans to apply for medical benefits if they are suffering the ill effects of toxic exposure. Those Veterans most likely impacted, served in Viet Nam, Gulf War, and Post 911 Operations. “The 20-something 25 or...
