WIBC.com
Pelosi Will Step Aside As House Democratic Leader
WASHINGTON--After more than 20 years as the face of House Democrat, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she will abdicate the role, and will not seek election as minority leader in January. Republicans take control of the House then after winning a narrow majority in elections last week. The...
WIBC.com
McConnell Overwhelmingly Reelected Republican Leader of Senate
Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as leader of the Republicans Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief who criticized McConnell after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. GOP senators met for more than three hours...
WIBC.com
Spartz Suggests Rule Changes For Likely Republican-Led House
WASHINGTON — As Republicans close in on a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, GOP lawmakers met in D.C. on Tuesday to put together what they would like the rules of the 118th Congress to be for the next two years. Among the panelists tasked with gathering...
WIBC.com
Why Sen. Braun Is Ready To See McConnell Out of Minority Leadership
WASHINGTON--Sometimes change is a good thing. Republican Sen. Mike Braun wants change i the U.S. Senate. He’s supporting the replacement of Kentucky Sen, Mitch McConnell as leader of the party, with Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. “I think that he has been co-opted by the system,” said Braun, talking...
WIBC.com
Pence to CNN Town Hall: Americans Need Leadership Other than Trump
WASHINGTON–Americans need new leadership in the White House, according to former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence. That’s what he said Wednesday night at CNN Town Hall when asked about Donald Trump running for President in 2024. “People want the type of leadership that will bring us...
WIBC.com
Trump Runs Again
PALM BEACH, Fla.--Former Pres. Donald Trump has filed paperwork to run for a third term as president of the United States. Trump made the announcement Tuesday night from his home in Florida. Trump is seeking another term as support for him seems to be diminishing within the Republican Party. His...
WIBC.com
Sen. Mike Braun Backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott For New GOP Leader
Senator Mike Braun announced that he will be supporting Sen. Rick Scott for the next GOP Leader. The Florida Senator is challenging Republican leader Mitch McConnel for his seat. Braun says Republicans weak spot has been failing to communicate their mission, being specific about their tactics, and waiting until after...
