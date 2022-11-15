U.S. Government Issues Recall for Popular Stroller Brand

Roughly 149,000 strollers are being recalled due to a fall hazard, according to federal regulators,

Stroller company Mockingbird is recalling its single-to-double strollers, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller, the CPSC said.

The company said it has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches, or bruising to children in the strollers.

Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver.

Stop Using These Mockingbird Strollers Immediately

The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink, and light green.

The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602.

The lot number is five digits and can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame.

Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers of the stroller directly, the CPSC said.

The strollers are sold at Target (TGT) - Get Free Report stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com, and target.com from March 2020 to September 2022 for between $395 and $450.

If customers have any questions about the recall, they can call the company toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email recall@hellomockingbird.com.

They can also request more information online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall or www.hellomockingbird.com via the “Product Recall” link at the bottom of the page.