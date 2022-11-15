Read full article on original website
Black Firm to Co-Design New Howard University Facility
Moody Nolan, the largest Black-owned architecture firm in the U.S., has been selected by Howard University to co-design its new Center for Fine Arts and Communications. The post Black Firm to Co-Design New Howard University Facility appeared first on The Washington Informer.
African American Museum Honors Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Costume in New Exhibit
A new exhibition debuting next spring at the National Museum of African American History and Culture will celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s "Black Panther" costume. The post African American Museum Honors Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Costume in New Exhibit appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Floats Bill to Put D.C.’s Official Seal in Library of Congress
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a bill Tuesday that would place her city's official seal in the Library of Congress alongside seals of states. The post Norton Floats Bill to Put D.C.’s Official Seal in Library of Congress appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Global African-Centered Clean-Up Project Focuses on Health and the Environment
Roots PCS will participate in the Black Star Action Network International's (BSANI) Be Clean campaign, an annual event that has roots in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The post Global African-Centered Clean-Up Project Focuses on Health and the Environment appeared first on The Washington Informer.
