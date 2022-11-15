ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

yadkinripple.com

SCC program gives taxidermist and her business a head start

DOBSON — Heather Tomlin, who completed three classes from Surry Community College’s Taxidermy program, recently opened her own taxidermy business in Courtney. While taxidermy had always been something she was interested in, it wasn’t until Tomlin had shot a bear, while on a hunting trip in the swamps of the East Coast, that she decided to take a taxidermy class. She wanted to save money and mount the bear herself instead of paying someone else to do so. For the Spring 2022 semester, she signed up to take two taxidermy classes – one class meeting Monday and Wednesday evenings, and another class meeting on Saturdays.
DOBSON, NC
yadkinripple.com

New scholarship to support Yadkin County high school graduates

A new scholarship fund honoring a late educator has been established at the North Carolina Community Foundation to benefit graduates of Yadkin County high schools. The Shirley Moore Bolick Scholarship for Yadkin County will be open to graduating seniors of a Yadkin County high school who have been accepted to and plan to further their education at a two- or four-year college, community college or technical school.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain

Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
DOBSON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill

The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
hypebeast.com

Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program

The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
