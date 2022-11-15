Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
yadkinripple.com
SCC program gives taxidermist and her business a head start
DOBSON — Heather Tomlin, who completed three classes from Surry Community College’s Taxidermy program, recently opened her own taxidermy business in Courtney. While taxidermy had always been something she was interested in, it wasn’t until Tomlin had shot a bear, while on a hunting trip in the swamps of the East Coast, that she decided to take a taxidermy class. She wanted to save money and mount the bear herself instead of paying someone else to do so. For the Spring 2022 semester, she signed up to take two taxidermy classes – one class meeting Monday and Wednesday evenings, and another class meeting on Saturdays.
yadkinripple.com
New scholarship to support Yadkin County high school graduates
A new scholarship fund honoring a late educator has been established at the North Carolina Community Foundation to benefit graduates of Yadkin County high schools. The Shirley Moore Bolick Scholarship for Yadkin County will be open to graduating seniors of a Yadkin County high school who have been accepted to and plan to further their education at a two- or four-year college, community college or technical school.
Mount Airy News
Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain
Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
triad-city-beat.com
Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill
The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%. So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High...
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
hypebeast.com
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
WBTV
Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
ATF offering reward for information about Surry, Yadkin gun shop thefts
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An agency is offering an award for information about the burglaries of two gun shops in the Piedmont Triad. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Tuesday that they’re offering up to $5000 for information on the burglaries of businesses in Surry and Yadkin Counties. The ATF says […]
