DOBSON — Heather Tomlin, who completed three classes from Surry Community College’s Taxidermy program, recently opened her own taxidermy business in Courtney. While taxidermy had always been something she was interested in, it wasn’t until Tomlin had shot a bear, while on a hunting trip in the swamps of the East Coast, that she decided to take a taxidermy class. She wanted to save money and mount the bear herself instead of paying someone else to do so. For the Spring 2022 semester, she signed up to take two taxidermy classes – one class meeting Monday and Wednesday evenings, and another class meeting on Saturdays.

