FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
oakpark.com
More than 45K properties in County’s delinquent sale
To prevent properties from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs Nov. 15-18, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the sale. The total...
fox32chicago.com
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Township accepts bid to repaint Swinging Bridge
It’s taken nearly two full years, but Riverside Township officials finally appear to be closing in on ensuring the Swinging Bridge — the 210-foot suspension bridge over the Des Plaines River connecting Riverside with Riverside Lawn – gets a proper paint job that will last for the next 25 to 30 years.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Metra keeps Super-Saver, day passes after board backlash
Metra’s Board of Directors voted unanimously on Nov. 11 to approve a 2023 budget that includes keeping the popular $100 Super Saver monthly pass and both all-system and three-zone day passes until at least the end of next year. The initial budget proposal called for Metra, the commuter rail...
kanecountyconnects.com
Demand for Passports in Kane County on Track to Set Record
It appears as though residents in Kane County are making up for lost travel time during the pandemic. The Kane County Clerk's Office believes they are on track to set a record for passport applications, crediting the number of people who are traveling again especially this holiday season. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayors CHIP in to win Chicago Hub Improvement Program upgrades to Union Station
56 Chicagoland mayors, including Lori Lightfoot, recently joined forces to send a letter to U.S. transportation chief Pete Buttigieg and Federal Railroad Administration administrator Amit Bose endorsing Amtrak’s proposed $850 million Chicago Hub Improvement Program. The document highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements to Chicago’s historic Union Station. If the funding is approved, Amtrak would use the cash from a federal Mega Grant to upgrade the terminal, create more rail routes into the city, and launch a variety of new services.
wlsam.com
Cook County property tax bills are officially out – Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas shares where you can get your bill
Cook County property tax bills are officially out! Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how to get your bill online, the due date for Cook County property taxes, and she shares the best way to pay your bill.
wjol.com
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
DuPage Co. launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new tool that was just launched in DuPage County with the simple goal of helping people in need."Trained specialists are now available to our residents any time of the day or night by dialing three simple digits: 2-1-1," said DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin.The 211 service can now help people with anything from mental health to addiction and rehab, to find help paying bills or finding food or with employment and education.The 211 service also has a website connecting people with resources. It was made possible after the DuPage County Board allocate $1.6 million dollars to the project.
Pappas: More than 45,000 properties properties are in Cook County’s Tax Sale
Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills immediately to prevent their unpaid taxes from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs November 15 – 18, 2022. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the Sale.
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘I came to the party late’: Despite filing their candidacies later, Sager, Ness win County Board seats in District 7
“I was shocked!” That was how Democrat Louisett “Lou” Ness described her reaction to winning a seat on the McHenry County Board in the Nov. 8 election. The Woodstock resident […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for...
Skokie voters retool village elections
A group of Skokie residents behind three ballot referendums is delighted voters approved them last week to change the way the village elects local leaders.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
