NOPD officer reassigned after shooting near Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative desk duty after shooting a man near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning.

We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the man refused to leave the front ticket counter at the Superdome.

However, the NOPD says it was when the man was approached by officers, he pulled out a knife and approached one of the responding officers with it.

After refusing to drop the knife, an eighth district officer fired one round striking the man in the arm, according to police.

Neither the name of the man nor the officer was released in the early announcement of the shooting.

“Our independent monitoring team, as well as our federal monitors, are on the scene reviewing this thing,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said in a press conference. “Our force investigation team, through the Public Integrity Bureau, is leading the investigation.”

Detectives say the investigation is still in its early stages, which will include a review of the officer’s body cam footage. The video is expected to be released within the next 10 days.

