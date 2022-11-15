ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?

I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
Grand Mesa Named Top 10 Instagram Winter Wonderland World Wide

The Grand Mesa in western Colorado has been named one of the most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands in the entire world. The Grand Mesa has the distinction of being the largest flat top mountain in the world with more than 500 square miles of forests, lakes, and streams. Now the iconic western Colorado mountain has made the list of the 10-most Instagram-worthy winter wonderland across the globe.
Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events

Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
