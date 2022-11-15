Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
Rest, mail-in ballots: Why officials say election results are delayed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vote numbers continue to trickle in for two potentially huge races in the balance of power for the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, races have tightened in California’s Congressional Districts 22 and 13. As of Monday, the District 22 matchup between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas is a […]
Bakersfield City Council votes to launch ‘master plan’ for renovating MLK Park
The proposed renovations include building a new community center and installing a new swimming pool.
Bakersfield residents join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower
The community turns out to help support the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center and donate baby supplies to families in need.
BC community outraged by flyer regarding student housing project
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has received a $60 million grant for housing homeless students and students with financial need but the community is outraged by an unauthorized flyer circulating. This project, set to be completed by 2026, would offer affordable student housing to students on the southeast corner of campus, near Memorial Stadium. […]
Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
Bakersfield Californian
City Council approves Majestic Gateway business park
The Majestic Gateway Project, which sparked elation from union workers and ire from residents, was approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night. The City Council agreed to rezone the 93-acre lot near Greenfield, which qualifies it for the construction of several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot warehouse. The commercial center would comprise roughly 16 percent of the site, according to city statistics.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert
Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Kern County District Attorney’s Office receives $585,000 grant
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office received a $585,000 grant from the State Office of Traffic Safety. It will fund a specialized prosecution team for DUI cases.
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina […]
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
