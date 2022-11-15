ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

BC community outraged by flyer regarding student housing project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has received a $60 million grant for housing homeless students and students with financial need but the community is outraged by an unauthorized flyer circulating. This project, set to be completed by 2026, would offer affordable student housing to students on the southeast corner of campus, near Memorial Stadium. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City Council approves Majestic Gateway business park

The Majestic Gateway Project, which sparked elation from union workers and ire from residents, was approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night. The City Council agreed to rezone the 93-acre lot near Greenfield, which qualifies it for the construction of several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot warehouse. The commercial center would comprise roughly 16 percent of the site, according to city statistics.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert

Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy