Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
Bakersfield Now
Young Wooldridge hosting Thanksgiving food baskets giveaway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Law Offices of Young Wooldridge and Wood-Dale Market have partnered up for the second year in a row to provide eight families in Kern County with a Thanksgiving food basket. They are asking the community to nominate families who could use the extra help.
Taft Midway Driller
CALM HolidayLights tickets now on sale
The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Christmas parade, tree lighting, and block party to take place in Wasco
The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 3rd. A vendor fair will be held before the event
theshafterpress.com
Wings n Wheels landing on Minters Field Saturday
The Minter Field Air Museum is holding their annual Wings n Wheels event this Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring hundreds of vehicles, aircraft and fun activities for the entire family. Museum President Ronald Pierce said that this year's event will be one of the largest ever, with over 100 planes on...
theshafterpress.com
Pet of the Week: Scrappy needs a loving home
Scrappy came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. He is approximately a 3-5-year-old male corgi pug mix and is great with staff and other dogs. It is unknown if Scrappy is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children. His behavior towards children is unknown. Scrappy will be available for adoption on Nov. 15.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
Annual Night B4 Thanksgiving Jam to be held at Rock & Wings in Bakersfield
The Annual Night B4 Thanksgiving Jam will take place at Rock & Wings on White Lane on Wednesday night, November 23rd.
KGET 17
CHP hosts annual ‘CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive’
California Highway Patrol officers, Robert Rodriguez and Tomas Martines joined 17 News at Noon to ask the community for donations for their 30th annual “CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive”. CHP is looking for new unwrapped toys for kids, from newborns to 16-year-olds, to be dropped off at:. CHP’s...
Bakersfield Now
CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 11/15
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Marty McFly from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Marty or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Bolthouse Properties gifts Magdalene Hope new van
The Bolthouse Properties' Bolt of Hope Program partnered with Three Way Chevrolet to donate a new van to Magdalene Hope, a local non-profit that rescues women from sex trafficking.
After School Satanic Club to be held at Golden Hills Elementary School
The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance will be holding an after-school club dedicated to science and community projects at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning December 5th.
theshafterpress.com
Students showcase their creativity
Wasco Independence High School participated in the Bakersfield Museum of Art's annual Via Arte event, an Italian street painting festival where students demonstrated their artistic skills. Art and English teacher Monica Adams selected six of her top art students to attend. "My art teacher at Wasco High, Mr. Art Sherwyn,...
theshafterpress.com
Cycling event promotes riding safety
The Wasco Recreation and Parks District, the City of Wasco and Bike Bakersfield hosted a morning bicycle ride for the community Saturday. It was a day of fun while learning about bike riding safety. "Bike riding is good for your health, but it can be dangerous," said Mayor Gilberto Reyna,...
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
Taft Midway Driller
Stephanie L. Lumpkins
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
Bakersfield Channel
The week ahead: Minimal change in temperatures with a slight warm up
Today looks like the coldest day we see in our seven day forecast, so hang in there today and tonight before we get closer to average temperatures for this time of year!. Bakersfield ends this week with a high of 55° on Sunday and then starts the week with a high of 63° on Monday.
