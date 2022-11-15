Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
menastar.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
kuaf.com
Despite Farming Pressures, One Century Farm Plans to Progress
After the West's sign and cattle guard, the road veers off and curves into the driveway. Arkansas' agriculture industry contributes about $19 billion to the state’s economy, and some family farms were established over 100 years ago. The state’s Century Farm Program is meant to recognize these operations, like the West's farm. The West's said they feel secure in their farm lasting but issues like rising land prices impact others.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
ozarksfn.com
Surrounded by Agriculture
WEST FORK, ARK. – Dylan Kildow is 18 years old and a senior at West Fork (Ark.) High School. He is the eldest of five sons of Matt and Jeanie Kildow. The farm is named 7K after the number of people in the family and is home to a cattle and a substantial hay operation.
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls
Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
mypulsenews.com
AG Alert: New Arkansas law wins national award for helping fight fraud
LITTLE ROCK— During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is highlighting an award-winning, Arkansas law she and members of the General Assembly introduced to help protect Arkansas Seniors and people with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation. Rutledge helped craft the legislation alongside Rep. Carlton Wing, Senator Jonathan Dismang and representatives of the state’s banks and other financial services providers, in an effort to develop protocols between state agencies and the Attorney General’s Office to expedite potential action when an individual is facing financial exploitation.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge
ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Schools Receive Grades
The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
5newsonline.com
What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
5newsonline.com
Tips to save money this winter season | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For the third episode of Arctic Arkansas, Meteorologist Stephen Abshire breaks down some ways to help save money as winter makes its way to the Natural State. The holiday season and winter days are here, but the most wonderful time of the year can also be...
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
5newsonline.com
ADH reporting surge in flu cases across Arkansas
Since Oct. 2, 2022, more than 7,000 cases of the flu have been reported in Arkansas. The state is reporting 14 flu-related deaths so far this season.
Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment
Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
magnoliareporter.com
The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?
Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
Kait 8
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
KTBS
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports 1 death and injuries related to tree stands
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the first week of deer hunting season comes to a close, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, advises hunters to practice safety. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said tree stand injuries and fatalities have become common these past few years.
Vittoria is Moving North America Headquarters to Bentonville
Alongside new office space, Vittoria will provide 1,000sq ft of retail space for the Bentonville community to engage with the brand and experience Vittoria’s wide range of products. Vittoria Industries North America is moving its headquarters from Oklahoma City to Bentonville, taking space in the Ledger, a new six-story...
Comments / 0