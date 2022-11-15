Read full article on original website
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Nov. 10, 2022
John Fabrie of Fabrie Jewelers celebrated changing ownership to son Rich Fabrie. Rich continued the business for the next 30 years. Rich retired and closed in 2020. The SHS marching band had their first band review. The salute of the competition was given by Jennifer Dobbs. It was sponsored by the Shafter Friends of Fine Arts.
theshafterpress.com
Super Students at Karl Clemens
Karl F. Clemens Elementary School announced its weekly Super Students. Criteria for selection were based on significant math improvement, showing kindness to all friends, respect and hard work, following class procedures, helping other students understand new concepts and improving learning English. Front Row (L-R): Leia Hignajoz (K), Abigail Sanchez (1st),...
theshafterpress.com
Students showcase their creativity
Wasco Independence High School participated in the Bakersfield Museum of Art's annual Via Arte event, an Italian street painting festival where students demonstrated their artistic skills. Art and English teacher Monica Adams selected six of her top art students to attend. "My art teacher at Wasco High, Mr. Art Sherwyn,...
Bakersfield Californian
TUSD superintendent alerts parents to reasons ‘After School Satan Club’ can meet at school
TEHACHAPI — In a letter to parents dated Tuesday, Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district has approved use of the cafeteria at Golden Hills Elementary School by an organization called the After School Satan Club. The superintendent noted that the district has long allowed varied...
theshafterpress.com
Wings n Wheels landing on Minters Field Saturday
The Minter Field Air Museum is holding their annual Wings n Wheels event this Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring hundreds of vehicles, aircraft and fun activities for the entire family. Museum President Ronald Pierce said that this year's event will be one of the largest ever, with over 100 planes on...
theshafterpress.com
Hall of Fame celebrates athletic excellence
Wasco High School held its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. It was a night of celebration honoring some of the best sports players and teams in the school's rich history. Seven individual alumni were recognized for their superb athletic skills, while students at WHS, leaving their mark...
theshafterpress.com
Toys for Tigers spreads holiday cheer
Toys for Tigers held its annual chicken lunch fundraiser on Saturday. Many residents supported the organization's effort to brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate in Wasco. Dale Nicol was part of the barbecue crew. "Today, we give back to the community. We got here at 7 a.m. to...
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Bakersfield Californian
Groundbreaking scheduled for Delano park commemorating labor leader Larry Itliong
Construction is set to begin this weekend in Delano on a $12 million, 5-acre park honoring Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong. A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. 11th Ave., future home of the Larry Itliong United Park and City Aquatic Center.
Christmas parade, tree lighting, and block party to take place in Wasco
The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 3rd. A vendor fair will be held before the event
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: 'Dropout' from race for seat on a powerful Kern water board appears poised to win
If Eric Averett maintains his lead over incumbent Phil Cerro for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board, it may prove just how effective a campaign statement can be. Averett said he tried to withdraw his name from the ballot after belatedly learning Cerro would run. But...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
theshafterpress.com
Community Calendar - Nov. 10, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Thanksgiving lunch...
theshafterpress.com
Pet of the Week: Scrappy needs a loving home
Scrappy came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. He is approximately a 3-5-year-old male corgi pug mix and is great with staff and other dogs. It is unknown if Scrappy is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children. His behavior towards children is unknown. Scrappy will be available for adoption on Nov. 15.
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022
Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
Bakersfield Californian
Midget race at Speedway Tuesday night
Buddy Kolfold will be seeking his third straight USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship race victory at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday Night. Kolfold, of Penngrove, made a late race-pass to garner a victory at the third-mile clay oval two years ago and lead from the mid-point on last season. The last driver to win three straight National Midget races at Bakersfield was Billy Vukovich in 1966 and 1967.
Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
Unsupervised 8-year-old walks off the campus of a Bakersfield elementary school
Jessica Bejarano wants to know how her son with autism, who is supposed to have an aide with him at all times, got off the campus of MLK Elementary in Bakersfield.
Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis
This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
