ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshafterpress.com

Headlines in History - Nov. 10, 2022

John Fabrie of Fabrie Jewelers celebrated changing ownership to son Rich Fabrie. Rich continued the business for the next 30 years. Rich retired and closed in 2020. The SHS marching band had their first band review. The salute of the competition was given by Jennifer Dobbs. It was sponsored by the Shafter Friends of Fine Arts.
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Super Students at Karl Clemens

Karl F. Clemens Elementary School announced its weekly Super Students. Criteria for selection were based on significant math improvement, showing kindness to all friends, respect and hard work, following class procedures, helping other students understand new concepts and improving learning English. Front Row (L-R): Leia Hignajoz (K), Abigail Sanchez (1st),...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Students showcase their creativity

Wasco Independence High School participated in the Bakersfield Museum of Art's annual Via Arte event, an Italian street painting festival where students demonstrated their artistic skills. Art and English teacher Monica Adams selected six of her top art students to attend. "My art teacher at Wasco High, Mr. Art Sherwyn,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wings n Wheels landing on Minters Field Saturday

The Minter Field Air Museum is holding their annual Wings n Wheels event this Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring hundreds of vehicles, aircraft and fun activities for the entire family. Museum President Ronald Pierce said that this year's event will be one of the largest ever, with over 100 planes on...
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Hall of Fame celebrates athletic excellence

Wasco High School held its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. It was a night of celebration honoring some of the best sports players and teams in the school's rich history. Seven individual alumni were recognized for their superb athletic skills, while students at WHS, leaving their mark...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Toys for Tigers spreads holiday cheer

Toys for Tigers held its annual chicken lunch fundraiser on Saturday. Many residents supported the organization's effort to brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate in Wasco. Dale Nicol was part of the barbecue crew. "Today, we give back to the community. We got here at 7 a.m. to...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
theshafterpress.com

Community Calendar - Nov. 10, 2022

As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Thanksgiving lunch...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Pet of the Week: Scrappy needs a loving home

Scrappy came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. He is approximately a 3-5-year-old male corgi pug mix and is great with staff and other dogs. It is unknown if Scrappy is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children. His behavior towards children is unknown. Scrappy will be available for adoption on Nov. 15.
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022

Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Midget race at Speedway Tuesday night

Buddy Kolfold will be seeking his third straight USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship race victory at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday Night. Kolfold, of Penngrove, made a late race-pass to garner a victory at the third-mile clay oval two years ago and lead from the mid-point on last season. The last driver to win three straight National Midget races at Bakersfield was Billy Vukovich in 1966 and 1967.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis

This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy