Scrappy came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. He is approximately a 3-5-year-old male corgi pug mix and is great with staff and other dogs. It is unknown if Scrappy is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children. His behavior towards children is unknown. Scrappy will be available for adoption on Nov. 15.

WASCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO