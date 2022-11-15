Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Related
theshafterpress.com
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Nov. 10, 2022
John Fabrie of Fabrie Jewelers celebrated changing ownership to son Rich Fabrie. Rich continued the business for the next 30 years. Rich retired and closed in 2020. The SHS marching band had their first band review. The salute of the competition was given by Jennifer Dobbs. It was sponsored by the Shafter Friends of Fine Arts.
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies eke out 13-12 win, advance in playoffs
The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Nov. 10, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to. [email protected] ShafterPress.com. Winners...
theshafterpress.com
Generals win playoff opener
The Shafter Generals earned a matchup with top seed Liberty-Madera with a victory over #9 seeded Strathmore on Friday night, 42-21. The win for the Generals, who came in seeded #8, was without running back Koa Rhodes, who was out with a knee injury suffered against Wasco. Christopher Espinoza was...
theshafterpress.com
Tigers season ends with playoff loss to North
The Wasco High Tigers saw their season end after an opening round playoff loss to North High on Friday night. After beating rivals Shafter last Friday, the Tigers got the #5 seed going into the Division IV playoffs. Wasco hosted the #12 Stars of North, but couldn’t complete the comeback, after falling behind the Stars by two scores in the second half. The Tigers scored a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game, but failed on the two-point conversion, losing the game 28-26.
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022
Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
theshafterpress.com
Cycling event promotes riding safety
The Wasco Recreation and Parks District, the City of Wasco and Bike Bakersfield hosted a morning bicycle ride for the community Saturday. It was a day of fun while learning about bike riding safety. "Bike riding is good for your health, but it can be dangerous," said Mayor Gilberto Reyna,...
theshafterpress.com
Community Calendar - Nov. 10, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Thanksgiving lunch...
theshafterpress.com
Students showcase their creativity
Wasco Independence High School participated in the Bakersfield Museum of Art's annual Via Arte event, an Italian street painting festival where students demonstrated their artistic skills. Art and English teacher Monica Adams selected six of her top art students to attend. "My art teacher at Wasco High, Mr. Art Sherwyn,...
theshafterpress.com
David Payne's 'C.S. Lewis' coming back to Shafter
Shafter's Ford Theater will host David Payne's "Christmas with C.S. Lewis" show this Sunday, Nov. 13, performing at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Payne has been portraying the acclaimed author for over 20 years. He started playing Lewis after answering a casting call over two decades ago. Over 20 years and over 1,000 performances later, Payne is still wowing audiences with his accurate portrayal.
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
theshafterpress.com
Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Faustino Aboytes Arredondo, 36, was arrested on Poplar and Central Valley Highway for driving without a license. Adrian Chiniforoush Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on Willow and Redwood Drive on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Oct. 31. Eric Hopkins, 53, of Shafter, was arrested in the 500...
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
theshafterpress.com
Art day cultivates creativity
The Wasco Recreation and Parks District held its first annual 2022 Art Festival at Barker Park. Guests enjoyed a jam-packed day of creative activities and performances in all artistic genres, including dance, music, live painting and singing. Vendors also sold an array of arts and crafts and tasty food like...
theshafterpress.com
Trial date set in Maldonado case
A trial date has been set in the sex crimes case against Matthew Maldonado. The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Maldonado has been charged with five counts of annoying/molesting a child. Maldonado had a different attorney who appeared in court on his behalf...
Over 3 dozen arrested following take-over sideshow events
More than three dozen people were arrested and 16 vehicles were impounded after the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple "take over sideshows" on November 12th and November 13th.
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Comments / 0