The Wasco High Tigers saw their season end after an opening round playoff loss to North High on Friday night. After beating rivals Shafter last Friday, the Tigers got the #5 seed going into the Division IV playoffs. Wasco hosted the #12 Stars of North, but couldn’t complete the comeback, after falling behind the Stars by two scores in the second half. The Tigers scored a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game, but failed on the two-point conversion, losing the game 28-26.

WASCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO