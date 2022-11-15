Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Appears in Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ With Lindsay Lohan
A 'Married at First Sight' alum recently made an appearance in the Lindsay Lohan-led holiday movie 'Falling for Christmas.'
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Stars Talk True Crime Series With ‘Lots of Boys Ripping Their Pants Off’
It’s not every day you see a TV series that features male strippers, true crime and Kumail Nanjiani, but “Welcome to Chippendales” is just that. Based on the lurid saga of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s L.A. bar-turned-empire, the Hulu show has a shiny exterior, with much more going on below the surface. Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, star and executive producer Nanjiani explained what drew him to the project and the role of Banerjee. “It’s a really fun show and everything, but it really gets at a lot of stuff...
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism over taking Ben Affleck's last name: 'I'm very much in control'
Don't be fooled by the rock on her finger: Jennifer Lopez is standing in her power after responding to criticism about her decision to legally take Ben Affleck's last name following their July wedding. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will...
Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'
Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Britney Spears Claps Back After Millie Bobby Brown Says She Would Play Her in A Movie: “Dude I’m Not Dead”
During Monday’s (Nov. 7) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown told Drew Barrymore that she would want to play Britney Spears in a future biopic. However, it likely won’t be any time soon as the pop icon has since taken to Instagram to clap back at the idea of there being a movie made about her life.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person
Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”
One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Article continues...
Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”
Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
Raven-Symoné says she shut down Disney's plans for her character to be gay in 'Raven's Home': 'I'm not being myself on this show'
Raven-Symoné told the outlet Them that she didn't want Raven Baxter to show "any type of sexual identity" in the reboot.
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Britney Spears Putting A Pause On Sharing ‘Racy’ Content In A ‘Concerted Effort’ To Fix Things With Her Sons (Exclusive)
Britney Spears doesn’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing naked photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of repairing the fractured relationship between her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 — Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. “Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” a source close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer said.
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Keke Palmer Says She Felt 'Trapped' by Nickelodeon Fame: 'Like I Was Walking Around in a SpongeBob Suit'
Not all of Keke Palmer's memories from her as a child star are positive ones. The Nope star explained why being on Nickelodeon boxed her in as an actress who could make a name for herself. Palmer, now 29, specifically remembers being offered an all-expenses-paid vacation on the (now defunct)...
musictimes.com
'Respect Aaron Carter': Late Singer's Managers Fuming Over Book, Album Releases
Aaron Carter's managers are enraged over the disrespectful releases following the singer's untimely death. Following Carter's passing, news about the release of the projects related to him, including the book "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" and the album "Blacklisted." The move, unfortunately, got on people's nerves,...
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
The Ringer
Zac Efron’s New Movie Role, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s New Relationship, and Taylor Swift’s Tour Tickets
Zac Efron has a new role in a wrestling movie that requires him to have a haircut like Lord Farquad (1:00). Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating because of course they are (13:08). This week’s Cringe Mode is the 2007 movie Enchanted (22:28). And just how hard is it to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (43:48)?
