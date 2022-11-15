ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Stars Talk True Crime Series With ‘Lots of Boys Ripping Their Pants Off’

It’s not every day you see a TV series that features male strippers, true crime and Kumail Nanjiani, but “Welcome to Chippendales” is just that. Based on the lurid saga of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s L.A. bar-turned-empire, the Hulu show has a shiny exterior, with much more going on below the surface. Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, star and executive producer Nanjiani explained what drew him to the project and the role of Banerjee. “It’s a really fun show and everything, but it really gets at a lot of stuff...
OK! Magazine

Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'

Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Variety

Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person

Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”

Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Putting A Pause On Sharing ‘Racy’ Content In A ‘Concerted Effort’ To Fix Things With Her Sons (Exclusive)

Britney Spears doesn’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing naked photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of repairing the fractured relationship between her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 — Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. “Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” a source close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer said.
HollywoodLife

How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)

There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
musictimes.com

'Respect Aaron Carter': Late Singer's Managers Fuming Over Book, Album Releases

Aaron Carter's managers are enraged over the disrespectful releases following the singer's untimely death. Following Carter's passing, news about the release of the projects related to him, including the book "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" and the album "Blacklisted." The move, unfortunately, got on people's nerves,...
E! News

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.

