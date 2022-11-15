NEW YORK -- A new bombshell report about Rikers Island places some blame on staff for the deaths of at least nine inmates. The report comes ahead of Thursday's hearing on who controls the jail. Will the city remain in charge, or will a federal agency take over?Rikers has been plagued with ongoing problems and continues to be the center of major controversy. This year, 18 people have died while in the jail or Correction Department custody, and 16 died last year. Now, a damaging report from the Board of Correction blames the staff in the deaths of nine incarcerated people, saying...

1 DAY AGO