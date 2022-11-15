Read full article on original website
Convicted Felon Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison for Trying to Bring Loaded Gun on Plane at Newark Liberty International Airport
A Newburgh, New York, man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for possessing a stolen and loaded firearm that he tried to get through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Desmond Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge...
Member Of Paterson '230 Boys' Admits Selling Heroin-Laced Fentanyl That Killed User
A reputed member of a notorious Paterson street gang admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that he sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a user. Authorities didn't identify the victim who they said died after ingesting drugs sold by Wyzier Peterson, 25. Peterson was among 17 reputed 230 Boys...
10 Accused Of Distributing Crack Cocaine In Mount Vernon
Ten people are facing charges after investigators reported that they trafficked crack cocaine in Westchester County. The indictment charging 10 individuals with various drug distribution and firearms charges in and around Mount Vernon was announced by Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
Two arrested after police find 400 pounds of weed
Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63 of Brooklyn, and Hongqiang Shi, 28 of Flushing on November 10. The pair allegedly had 400 pounds of cannabis.
Driver dragged police informant during drug buy in Pa.
According to 6WJAC, authorities with the State Police Vice Unit say a New York man is facing several charges after he reportedly dragged a police informant with his car during a controlled buy of methamphetamine in Johnstown. It all happened when authorities attempted to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from...
Nearly 200 convictions tied to former NYPD officers to be vacated
The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions dating back more than 20 years, because police officers involved in the cases have since been convicted themselves of crimes related to their law enforcement duties. The district attorney sought to dismiss the convictions on the grounds of due process violations.In a news release, the district attorney's office listed eight former New York City Police Department officers and detectives who played a role in how those 188 misdemeanors were prosecuted. It noted that the work is part of an ongoing review of 22 former cops who were...
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Serial rapist sought in attacks on women at Bronx hotel
Police are searching for a sex predator who raped at least two women during meetups at a Bronx hotel. The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a suspect in the assaults at the 7 Days Hotel on Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section.
NYPD COP CONVICTIONS TOSSED: 188 misdemeanors tied to 8 officers vacated by DA
Nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions tied to 8 NYPD officers who previously “abused their positions of power” – including bribery, stealing and selling firearms, and perjury – have been vacated, Manhattan District Attorney said Thursday.
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY
Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department. It was reported to police...
bkreader.com
Suspected Gunman Sought in Fatal East NY Shooting
The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, hitting Cyian Brown in the […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NYC handyman sentenced for killing Queens mom who was found dismembered in duffel bag
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a 51-year-old mother and leaving her dismembered body in a duffel bag was recently sentenced to prison. On April 16, David Bonola went to Orsolya Gaal’s home and the two began arguing. He slashed her throat and...
NBC New York
4 NYC Drivers Carjacked, Some at Gunpoint, in Brazen Rear-Ending Scheme
The NYPD is looking for two people in a series of Brooklyn and Queens carjackings last month -- one that involved a vehicle closely following, then rear-ending, its target each time, authorities say. All four vehicle heists happened in a 12-day span in the two boroughs, police say. The first...
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in Brooklyn
NYPD arrest 2 for selling illegal marijuana.(KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock) The New York City Sherriff’s Office executed a raid yesterday on an illegal weed shop in Brooklyn, New York.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
Report finds Rikers staff partially to blame for several inmate deaths
NEW YORK -- A new bombshell report about Rikers Island places some blame on staff for the deaths of at least nine inmates. The report comes ahead of Thursday's hearing on who controls the jail. Will the city remain in charge, or will a federal agency take over?Rikers has been plagued with ongoing problems and continues to be the center of major controversy. This year, 18 people have died while in the jail or Correction Department custody, and 16 died last year. Now, a damaging report from the Board of Correction blames the staff in the deaths of nine incarcerated people, saying...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Born Allah, 21, of Paterson pled guilty on Nov. 16 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with...
bkreader.com
32 Alleged Members of Brownsville-Based Gangs Charged With 106 Counts
Thirty-two alleged members of two rival street gangs known as WOOO and CHOO are charged in four indictments, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, announced Nov. 15. These charges include second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault,...
