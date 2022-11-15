ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted Felon Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison for Trying to Bring Loaded Gun on Plane at Newark Liberty International Airport

A Newburgh, New York, man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for possessing a stolen and loaded firearm that he tried to get through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Desmond Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

10 Accused Of Distributing Crack Cocaine In Mount Vernon

Ten people are facing charges after investigators reported that they trafficked crack cocaine in Westchester County. The indictment charging 10 individuals with various drug distribution and firearms charges in and around Mount Vernon was announced by Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
PennLive.com

Driver dragged police informant during drug buy in Pa.

According to 6WJAC, authorities with the State Police Vice Unit say a New York man is facing several charges after he reportedly dragged a police informant with his car during a controlled buy of methamphetamine in Johnstown. It all happened when authorities attempted to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS New York

Nearly 200 convictions tied to former NYPD officers to be vacated

The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions dating back more than 20 years, because police officers involved in the cases have since been convicted themselves of crimes related to their law enforcement duties. The district attorney sought to dismiss the convictions on the grounds of due process violations.In a news release, the district attorney's office listed eight former New York City Police Department officers and detectives who played a role in how those 188 misdemeanors were prosecuted. It noted that the work is part of an ongoing review of 22 former cops who were...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Suspected Gunman Sought in Fatal East NY Shooting

The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, hitting Cyian Brown in the […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Report finds Rikers staff partially to blame for several inmate deaths

NEW YORK -- A new bombshell report about Rikers Island places some blame on staff for the deaths of at least nine inmates. The report comes ahead of Thursday's hearing on who controls the jail. Will the city remain in charge, or will a federal agency take over?Rikers has been plagued with ongoing problems and continues to be the center of major controversy. This year, 18 people have died while in the jail or Correction Department custody, and 16 died last year. Now, a damaging report from the Board of Correction blames the staff in the deaths of nine incarcerated people, saying...
bkreader.com

32 Alleged Members of Brownsville-Based Gangs Charged With 106 Counts

Thirty-two alleged members of two rival street gangs known as WOOO and CHOO are charged in four indictments, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, announced Nov. 15. These charges include second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
