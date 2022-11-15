Read full article on original website
Early results put Valentin into council
It was a tight race for candidates in local elections. As votes continue to be tallied Wednesday night, Valentin Medina appeared to win out against incumbent Mayor Pro Tem John P. Pallares for a seat on the Wasco City Council in District 3. Medina said he feels good about winning...
Community Calendar - Nov. 10, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Thanksgiving lunch...
Wings n Wheels landing on Minters Field Saturday
The Minter Field Air Museum is holding their annual Wings n Wheels event this Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring hundreds of vehicles, aircraft and fun activities for the entire family. Museum President Ronald Pierce said that this year's event will be one of the largest ever, with over 100 planes on...
Prout wining another term; Olvera in front
At the votes continued to be counted in Tuesday's general election, it appeared that Mayor Cathy Prout is headed to reelection to another term, receiving over 500 votes, easily outdistancing the rest of the field. Newcomer Gustavo Olvera was leading incumbent Cesar Lopez by 30 votes for the second open...
Trial date set in Maldonado case
A trial date has been set in the sex crimes case against Matthew Maldonado. The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Maldonado has been charged with five counts of annoying/molesting a child. Maldonado had a different attorney who appeared in court on his behalf...
Super Students at Karl Clemens
Karl F. Clemens Elementary School announced its weekly Super Students. Criteria for selection were based on significant math improvement, showing kindness to all friends, respect and hard work, following class procedures, helping other students understand new concepts and improving learning English. Front Row (L-R): Leia Hignajoz (K), Abigail Sanchez (1st),...
Students showcase their creativity
Wasco Independence High School participated in the Bakersfield Museum of Art's annual Via Arte event, an Italian street painting festival where students demonstrated their artistic skills. Art and English teacher Monica Adams selected six of her top art students to attend. "My art teacher at Wasco High, Mr. Art Sherwyn,...
Pet of the Week: Scrappy needs a loving home
Scrappy came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. He is approximately a 3-5-year-old male corgi pug mix and is great with staff and other dogs. It is unknown if Scrappy is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children. His behavior towards children is unknown. Scrappy will be available for adoption on Nov. 15.
Toys for Tigers spreads holiday cheer
Toys for Tigers held its annual chicken lunch fundraiser on Saturday. Many residents supported the organization's effort to brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate in Wasco. Dale Nicol was part of the barbecue crew. "Today, we give back to the community. We got here at 7 a.m. to...
Art day cultivates creativity
The Wasco Recreation and Parks District held its first annual 2022 Art Festival at Barker Park. Guests enjoyed a jam-packed day of creative activities and performances in all artistic genres, including dance, music, live painting and singing. Vendors also sold an array of arts and crafts and tasty food like...
Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Faustino Aboytes Arredondo, 36, was arrested on Poplar and Central Valley Highway for driving without a license. Adrian Chiniforoush Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on Willow and Redwood Drive on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Oct. 31. Eric Hopkins, 53, of Shafter, was arrested in the 500...
Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022
Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
Mystery History - Nov. 10, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to. [email protected] ShafterPress.com. Winners...
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
Hall of Fame celebrates athletic excellence
Wasco High School held its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. It was a night of celebration honoring some of the best sports players and teams in the school's rich history. Seven individual alumni were recognized for their superb athletic skills, while students at WHS, leaving their mark...
David Payne's 'C.S. Lewis' coming back to Shafter
Shafter's Ford Theater will host David Payne's "Christmas with C.S. Lewis" show this Sunday, Nov. 13, performing at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Payne has been portraying the acclaimed author for over 20 years. He started playing Lewis after answering a casting call over two decades ago. Over 20 years and over 1,000 performances later, Payne is still wowing audiences with his accurate portrayal.
Generals win playoff opener
The Shafter Generals earned a matchup with top seed Liberty-Madera with a victory over #9 seeded Strathmore on Friday night, 42-21. The win for the Generals, who came in seeded #8, was without running back Koa Rhodes, who was out with a knee injury suffered against Wasco. Christopher Espinoza was...
Tigers season ends with playoff loss to North
The Wasco High Tigers saw their season end after an opening round playoff loss to North High on Friday night. After beating rivals Shafter last Friday, the Tigers got the #5 seed going into the Division IV playoffs. Wasco hosted the #12 Stars of North, but couldn’t complete the comeback, after falling behind the Stars by two scores in the second half. The Tigers scored a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game, but failed on the two-point conversion, losing the game 28-26.
Headlines in History - Nov. 10, 2022
John Fabrie of Fabrie Jewelers celebrated changing ownership to son Rich Fabrie. Rich continued the business for the next 30 years. Rich retired and closed in 2020. The SHS marching band had their first band review. The salute of the competition was given by Jennifer Dobbs. It was sponsored by the Shafter Friends of Fine Arts.
