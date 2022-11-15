Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 special-needs pups almost ready for adoption through Marley’s Mutts
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Not everyone gets an equal shot in this world to start off and that applies to animals too. Case in point: three new puppies at Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based dog rescue. When five puppies out of a litter of 12 were born without forepaws the local animal shelter community knew exactly […]
theshafterpress.com
Toys for Tigers spreads holiday cheer
Toys for Tigers held its annual chicken lunch fundraiser on Saturday. Many residents supported the organization's effort to brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate in Wasco. Dale Nicol was part of the barbecue crew. "Today, we give back to the community. We got here at 7 a.m. to...
Bakersfield Now
Young Wooldridge hosting Thanksgiving food baskets giveaway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Law Offices of Young Wooldridge and Wood-Dale Market have partnered up for the second year in a row to provide eight families in Kern County with a Thanksgiving food basket. They are asking the community to nominate families who could use the extra help.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is in full swing
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year. Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
Taft Midway Driller
CALM HolidayLights tickets now on sale
The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD requesting community's help in finding missing girl, 13, and boy, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find missing 13- and 15-year-old teenagers last seen Nov. 6. Lillie and Bennie West were spotted in the area of Chester and Truxtun avenues.
theshafterpress.com
Art day cultivates creativity
The Wasco Recreation and Parks District held its first annual 2022 Art Festival at Barker Park. Guests enjoyed a jam-packed day of creative activities and performances in all artistic genres, including dance, music, live painting and singing. Vendors also sold an array of arts and crafts and tasty food like...
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Taft Midway Driller
Stephanie L. Lumpkins
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
Bakersfield Now
Minter Field Air Museum hosts Wings and Wheels
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, and airplanes were on display at Minter Field Air Museum Saturday. This was the fourth annual Wings N Wheels at Minter Field. The show was held on the airstrip and was open to all makes and models of cars and planes.
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
Christmas parade, tree lighting, and block party to take place in Wasco
The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 3rd. A vendor fair will be held before the event
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
theshafterpress.com
Community Calendar - Nov. 10, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Thanksgiving lunch...
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
