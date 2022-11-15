ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-c.edu

Majors That Matter: Tri-C Nursing Program Highlighted in Cleveland Magazine

Dean of Nursing Wendy Batch-Wilson praises career opportunities in Northeast Ohio. With multiple campuses across the region, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) offers accessibility and state-of-the-art facilities for nursing students to attend classes and for employers to find top talent. Wendy Batch-Wilson, dean of the Nursing Center of Excellence at...
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Awarded State Funding To Strengthen Cybersecurity Programs

College to receive nearly $227,000 to support IT workforce education and training. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) will purchase the next generation of cybersecurity equipment for a training lab thanks to funding approved by the Ohio Controlling Board. The state awarded Tri-C nearly $227,000 to outfit a student lab, enhancing...
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

Tri-C JazzFest Academy Director to Bring Back Concert Highlighting Veterans

Dominick Farinacci discusses Nov. 17 performance of Modern Warrior LIVE at Eastern Campus with ideastream. After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, Modern Warrior LIVE will take place Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Simon and Rose Mandel Theatre at Eastern Campus in Highland Hills. A panel discussion and audience Q&A will follow the performance.
HIGHLAND HILLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy