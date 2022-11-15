Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Midget race at Speedway Tuesday night
Buddy Kolfold will be seeking his third straight USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship race victory at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday Night. Kolfold, of Penngrove, made a late race-pass to garner a victory at the third-mile clay oval two years ago and lead from the mid-point on last season. The last driver to win three straight National Midget races at Bakersfield was Billy Vukovich in 1966 and 1967.
theshafterpress.com
Hall of Fame celebrates athletic excellence
Wasco High School held its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. It was a night of celebration honoring some of the best sports players and teams in the school's rich history. Seven individual alumni were recognized for their superb athletic skills, while students at WHS, leaving their mark...
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Nov. 10, 2022
Agustin Sierra Raya, 93, of Wasco, passed away Oct. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Jovita Espinoza, 74, of Bakersfield, passed away Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Dennis Dean Meyer, 69, of Shafter, passed away Nov. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care,...
theshafterpress.com
David Payne's 'C.S. Lewis' coming back to Shafter
Shafter's Ford Theater will host David Payne's "Christmas with C.S. Lewis" show this Sunday, Nov. 13, performing at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Payne has been portraying the acclaimed author for over 20 years. He started playing Lewis after answering a casting call over two decades ago. Over 20 years and over 1,000 performances later, Payne is still wowing audiences with his accurate portrayal.
theshafterpress.com
Super Students at Karl Clemens
Karl F. Clemens Elementary School announced its weekly Super Students. Criteria for selection were based on significant math improvement, showing kindness to all friends, respect and hard work, following class procedures, helping other students understand new concepts and improving learning English. Front Row (L-R): Leia Hignajoz (K), Abigail Sanchez (1st),...
theshafterpress.com
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
theshafterpress.com
Generals win playoff opener
The Shafter Generals earned a matchup with top seed Liberty-Madera with a victory over #9 seeded Strathmore on Friday night, 42-21. The win for the Generals, who came in seeded #8, was without running back Koa Rhodes, who was out with a knee injury suffered against Wasco. Christopher Espinoza was...
Paso Robles helicopter to survey Coalinga groundwater for salinity
Low-flying helicopter to survey Coalinga and Pyramid Hills areas for groundwater research. – Starting around Nov. 17 and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern Counties near Coalinga and the Pyramid Hills, with limited surveying near Lost Hills. Residents of these areas may see a low-flying helicopter towing a large hoop hanging from a cable.
Bakersfield Now
Minter Field Air Museum hosts Wings and Wheels
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, and airplanes were on display at Minter Field Air Museum Saturday. This was the fourth annual Wings N Wheels at Minter Field. The show was held on the airstrip and was open to all makes and models of cars and planes.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
theshafterpress.com
Wings n Wheels landing on Minters Field Saturday
The Minter Field Air Museum is holding their annual Wings n Wheels event this Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring hundreds of vehicles, aircraft and fun activities for the entire family. Museum President Ronald Pierce said that this year's event will be one of the largest ever, with over 100 planes on...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 11/15
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Marty McFly from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Marty or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield Californian
Groundbreaking scheduled for Delano park commemorating labor leader Larry Itliong
Construction is set to begin this weekend in Delano on a $12 million, 5-acre park honoring Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong. A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. 11th Ave., future home of the Larry Itliong United Park and City Aquatic Center.
Today’s the day! CAPK’s annual holiday food drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, works to keep those in need fed throughout the year but it needs your help to do that. Food from CAPK goes to communities across Kern. Hundreds of families lined a church parking lot in Tehachapi Tuesday where the Salvation Army […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
theshafterpress.com
Cycling event promotes riding safety
The Wasco Recreation and Parks District, the City of Wasco and Bike Bakersfield hosted a morning bicycle ride for the community Saturday. It was a day of fun while learning about bike riding safety. "Bike riding is good for your health, but it can be dangerous," said Mayor Gilberto Reyna,...
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
theshafterpress.com
Tigers season ends with playoff loss to North
The Wasco High Tigers saw their season end after an opening round playoff loss to North High on Friday night. After beating rivals Shafter last Friday, the Tigers got the #5 seed going into the Division IV playoffs. Wasco hosted the #12 Stars of North, but couldn’t complete the comeback, after falling behind the Stars by two scores in the second half. The Tigers scored a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game, but failed on the two-point conversion, losing the game 28-26.
